Luciano Acosta delivers for FC Cincinnati | Energy Moment of the Matchday

His game-winning strike in Wednesday's epic 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Union at TQL Stadium was up there with the best of them, making it an obvious choice as the Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 21.

Acosta's winner bookended one of the most exciting matches of the 2024 MLS season thus far, as the sides combined for seven goals. The Argentine provided the decisive tally in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time, just minutes after Philadelphia's Tai Baribo scored an equalizer that had Cincy staring at a 3-3 draw.

"They came to win, we’re at home trying to win and it was two good teams facing each other," Acosta said in Spanish postgame. "We’re two good teams, both coaches know each other and know each other’s styles, so that’s why it was a great game. But we won, and that’s the important thing."

The late-game theatrics continued another electric campaign from Acosta after he took home Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors in 2023. He's got himself fully in the mix to repeat that accolade, with his 2g/1a output on Wednesday giving him 9g/14a in 18 games this season.