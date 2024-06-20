FC Dallas' Petar Musa named Player of the Matchday

Dallas will look to continue their rise up the standings on Saturday night when visiting Seattle Sounders FC in Matchday 22 (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

The MLS Player of the Matchday is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an X (formerly known as Twitter) fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.