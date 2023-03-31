Your Friday Kickoff: What to expect from Matchday 6 with MLS clubs back to full strength

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.
You know the drill at this point, just remember the new wrinkle. The Must-Watch Tier will only be occupied by one game per time slot. No overlap allowed. If the game is a must-watch, then having four other games be must-watch at the same time defeats the purpose. We’re here to make your viewing decisions easier. You’re welcome.
Really good week here by the way. Not a ton of Tier Three games, but a whole handful of very good Tier Two games. You really can’t go too far wrong.
*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?
FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass (Free)
Plusometer Score: 27/50
If you’ve been waiting on FCC to push on the throttle a bit more, this might be the game it happens. There’s a world where they beat up on Miami in this one. Or maybe the Herons can come in and make life a little more difficult than expected for one of the East’s best.
Columbus Crew vs. Real Salt Lake - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 27/50
I’m still not sure how real last week’s 6-1 thumping of Atlanta United actually was, but either way, the Crew have their first real bit of momentum under Wilfried Nancy. They have a good chance to continue that against an RSL team that looked out of sorts last week coming off a bye.
Toronto FC vs. Charlotte FC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass (Free)
Plusometer Score: 25/50
Neither team has wowed anyone so far. But both still feel like they have the potential to grow into the season. Maybe that starts this weekend.
Chicago Fire FC vs. D.C. United - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 24/50
Honestly, the most interesting subplot running here is how effective Chicago looked without Xherdan Shaqiri. They’ve scored six times in the last two games. Brian Gutierrez might just be the guy at the No. 10 spot.
FC Dallas vs. Portland Timbers - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass (Free)
Plusometer Score: 22/50
Yeah, can’t say I’m expecting much here, but sometimes it’s the Portland games you don’t expect that go off the rails.
Colorado Rapids vs. LAFC - Sat., 9:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 28/50
The Rapids were able to find a late equalizer against Austin last week. More importantly, Kevin Cabral found that equalizer. I’ll be honest, I’m mostly just interested in the Cabral of it all. The rest is just LAFC being good at soccer, which is pretty boring at this point.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. CF Montréal - Sat., 10:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 24/50
These two teams are both in Canada. That’s pretty neat.
Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 34/50
Atlanta have literally not one time ever beaten the Red Bulls in the regular season. Not once. It’s fascinating to watch. Maybe the…[checking]...12th time is the charm?
Orlando City vs. Nashville SC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 30/50
I’m not sure this will be the most entertaining game, but we’re still talking about two probable playoff teams in the East. Now copy and paste this for like 75% of games involving either Nashville or Orlando.
Philadelphia Union vs. Sporting KC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 36/50
I don’t want to jinx anything (I’m definitely jinxing everything), but this one feels like it has a ton of goals in it. Even if Andre Blake is back in the starting lineup… ok, well, at least maybe a ton of shots. Either way, both teams have been far from their best so far this season, even if neither has been quite as bad as their record might indicate.
New England Revolution vs. NYCFC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 39/50
Two really strong and (mostly) balanced lineups here. This one also features two probable playoff teams, but it should have a little more entertainment value than Orlando-Nashville. You will at least get to watch a handful of the best young players in the league. Like, seriously, multiple 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR locks.
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Minnesota United - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 38/50
Two teams that have outpaced expectations this year. But, c’mon, St. Louis is the real show here right now. How are you going to turn away from the best story in the league?
San Jose Earthquakes - Houston Dynamo FC - Sat., 10:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Plusometer Score: 35/50
I’m so intrigued by both of these teams’ redemption arcs. The Quakes were somewhat expected with a coach like Luchi Gonzalez and a solid roster with known quantities. Houston were a bit more of a wild card. They’ve come out, played well and, notably, been fun to watch. This should be a high-quality game. Admittedly, that’s a surprise.
LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass (Free) | FOX
Plusometer Score: 41/50
It’s simple. Big club smashes into big club and we all turn it on. That’s just how this works.
It could potentially turn into a long afternoon for the Galaxy though. Another bad result and it might officially be time to worry about worrying. You can only put yourself in so much of a hole to start the year before it becomes a problem.
Almada named MLS Player of the Month: Amid a torrid start to his 2023 campaign, Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada has garnered MLS Player of the Month honors for February/March 2023. The 21-year-old has been in sensational form for the Five Stripes, racking up an eye-popping four goals and four assists through his team's first four matches. Atlanta United went 3W-0L-1D during that span, with Almada becoming the first player in MLS history to hit four goals and four assists in his team's first four matches.
Good luck out there. Show your best from the start.