Your Friday Kickoff: What to expect from Matchday 6 with MLS clubs back to full strength

*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?

Really good week here by the way. Not a ton of Tier Three games, but a whole handful of very good Tier Two games. You really can’t go too far wrong.

You know the drill at this point, just remember the new wrinkle. The Must-Watch Tier will only be occupied by one game per time slot. No overlap allowed. If the game is a must-watch, then having four other games be must-watch at the same time defeats the purpose. We’re here to make your viewing decisions easier. You’re welcome.

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

These two teams are both in Canada. That’s pretty neat.

The Rapids were able to find a late equalizer against Austin last week. More importantly, Kevin Cabral found that equalizer. I’ll be honest, I’m mostly just interested in the Cabral of it all. The rest is just LAFC being good at soccer, which is pretty boring at this point.

Yeah, can’t say I’m expecting much here, but sometimes it’s the Portland games you don’t expect that go off the rails.

Honestly, the most interesting subplot running here is how effective Chicago looked without Xherdan Shaqiri. They’ve scored six times in the last two games. Brian Gutierrez might just be the guy at the No. 10 spot.

Neither team has wowed anyone so far. But both still feel like they have the potential to grow into the season. Maybe that starts this weekend.

I’m still not sure how real last week’s 6-1 thumping of Atlanta United actually was, but either way, the Crew have their first real bit of momentum under Wilfried Nancy. They have a good chance to continue that against an RSL team that looked out of sorts last week coming off a bye.

If you’ve been waiting on FCC to push on the throttle a bit more, this might be the game it happens. There’s a world where they beat up on Miami in this one. Or maybe the Herons can come in and make life a little more difficult than expected for one of the East’s best.

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined.

Tier Two: The joy of stumbling onto a match you previously weren't invested in but now are

Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 34/50

Atlanta have literally not one time ever beaten the Red Bulls in the regular season. Not once. It’s fascinating to watch. Maybe the…[checking]...12th time is the charm?

Orlando City vs. Nashville SC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 30/50

I’m not sure this will be the most entertaining game, but we’re still talking about two probable playoff teams in the East. Now copy and paste this for like 75% of games involving either Nashville or Orlando.

Philadelphia Union vs. Sporting KC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 36/50

I don’t want to jinx anything (I’m definitely jinxing everything), but this one feels like it has a ton of goals in it. Even if Andre Blake is back in the starting lineup… ok, well, at least maybe a ton of shots. Either way, both teams have been far from their best so far this season, even if neither has been quite as bad as their record might indicate.

New England Revolution vs. NYCFC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 39/50

Two really strong and (mostly) balanced lineups here. This one also features two probable playoff teams, but it should have a little more entertainment value than Orlando-Nashville. You will at least get to watch a handful of the best young players in the league. Like, seriously, multiple 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR locks.

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Minnesota United - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 38/50

Two teams that have outpaced expectations this year. But, c’mon, St. Louis is the real show here right now. How are you going to turn away from the best story in the league?

San Jose Earthquakes - Houston Dynamo FC - Sat., 10:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 35/50