Expected Goals: Upcoming Milestones for Matchday 6

MLS Ironman Dax McCarty One Start Shy of 400

One of the longest-tenured players in MLS, Nashville SC’s Dax McCarty can make history on Saturday night when he returns to his home state of Florida to face off against Orlando City SC. McCarty currently sits on 399 MLS starts and if he makes the starting XI against the Lions, he will become just the third outfield player in MLS history to hit 400 starts. McCarty would join Kyle Beckerman (461) and Chad Marshall (404) as the only outfield players to reach the 400-start mark.