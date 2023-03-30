Expected Goals: Upcoming Milestones for Matchday 6

Brian Schmetzer Closes in on Triple-Digit Wins
Since becoming head coach of Seattle Sounders FC in 2016, no coach has more MLS regular season wins than Brian Schmetzer, who sits one shy of 100. Only 13 coaches in MLS history have hit the 100-win milestone, and Schmetzer could become the third-fastest manager in MLS history to do so.
Schmetzer has coached 211 regular season games and will likely slot in behind Bruce Arena (189) and Bob Bradley (199) for the quickest to 100 career regular season wins. He has averaged 1.64 points per game in his career, which would be the best mark by a coach when they hit their 100th career win. Seattle and Schmetzer have their sights set on history when they travel to face the LA Galaxy on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET (MLS Season Pass / FOX).
The fastest coaches to 100 career regular season wins in MLS history:
MLS Ironman Dax McCarty One Start Shy of 400
One of the longest-tenured players in MLS, Nashville SC’s Dax McCarty can make history on Saturday night when he returns to his home state of Florida to face off against Orlando City SC. McCarty currently sits on 399 MLS starts and if he makes the starting XI against the Lions, he will become just the third outfield player in MLS history to hit 400 starts. McCarty would join Kyle Beckerman (461) and Chad Marshall (404) as the only outfield players to reach the 400-start mark.
The most starts by an outfield player in MLS history:
João Klauss Leading St. Louis’ Incredible Start
St. Louis’ incredible start to life in MLS has featured a record number of goals, wins and multi-score games. The face of their attack has been designated player João Klauss, whose five goals and two assists in his opening five matches is tied for the second-most in MLS this season.
Klauss has produced at least one goal or assist in each of his first five games this season and can become just the seventh player in MLS history with a goal contribution in the first six games of a season. The last player to do so was another Joao – Joao Plata (six games) of Real Salt Lake in 2016.
The longest streaks of at least a goal or assist to start a season:
LAFC’s Steve Cherundolo on Historic Coaching Pace
After winning MLS Cup and the Supporters’ Shield in his first season as LAFC’s head coach, Steve Cherundolo has another milestone on the horizon heading into this weekend. Cherundolo’s regular season coaching record is at 24-9-5 and with a victory at Colorado (9:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass), he would be the third-fastest coach (39 games) to reach 25 regular season wins. Excluding the shootout era, Cherundolo would reach the mark quicker than any other MLS coach by seven full games (Frank Yallop, 46).
The fastest coaches to 25 career regular season wins in MLS history:
Jordan Morris’ Homegrown Goal-Scoring Milestone
With four goals at Sporting Kansas City on Matchday 5, Jordan Morris leads the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race with seven goals in 2023. Morris scored his 46th, 47th, 48th and 49th career regular season goals against Sporting, passing Clint Dempsey (47) for the third most in Sounders history. The former Stanford Cardinal now needs one goal to become just the third homegrown player in MLS history to hit at least 50 regular season goals, joining Gyasi Zardes (97) and Diego Fagúndez (66).
The most goals by a homegrown player in MLS history: