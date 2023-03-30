Leveling up: 10 MLS players taking The Leap in 2023

Thiago Almada may be getting the headlines for Atlanta United , but Caleb Wiley has also been an X-factor for the Five Stripes. With 3g/2a on the year, Wiley’s success has meant success for his club. Atlanta have a +7 goal differential in matches where the 18-year-old homegrown gets on the scoresheet.

The fullback-turned-winger (most young prospects go the other way) provides a desperately-needed direct threat on the left side of the attack to complement the oft-roaming Luiz Araújo on the right. All three of the 18-year-old homegrown’s goals have come from selfless running and immaculate timing to arrive unmarked at the back post. More than just a willing runner though, Wiley has shown excellent quality in both the composure of his finishes and the accuracy of his service, particularly his beautifully lofted assist to new DP Giorgos Giakoumakis against the Portland Timbers.