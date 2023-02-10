Your Friday Kickoff: What is the bar for MLS’s new head coaches?

Houston Dynamo FC have acquired left back Djevencio van der Kust on loan from Eredivisie side FC Utrecht. The 21-year-old Dutch defender is Houston’s second new left back signed this winter, following Brad Smith’s arrival in free agency. Smith is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last July while playing for D.C. United, while the Dynamo traded left back Adam Lundqvist to Austin FC last month.

FC Cincinnati have completed an important offseason checklist item, announcing Thursday they’ve signed Colombian international right back Santiago Arias on a free transfer. The 31-year-old defender’s deal runs through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024. Arias, a veteran of two FIFA World Cups and three Copa Américas, has played 54 games for his native Colombia. He’s featured in nearly 300 career club games.

San Jose Earthquakes defender Nathan is "out indefinitely" with a right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and will undergo surgery. No timetable was given for the 27-year-old Brazilian center back's return from the injury, which he suffered in a preseason friendly against USL Championship side Monterey Bay FC on Saturday.

We’ve got just two more Saturdays to get through before MLS is Back and The Daily Kickoff, the universe’s only soccer newsletter to ever exist (probably), goes back to being in your inbox every single day until the season ends or my brain explodes from an overload of MLS consumption and I’m left an empty husk of myself that’s only able to repeat things like “Julian Gressel should thrive in Vancouver’s new 4-3-2-1 formation” over and over again. But it’s probably the former, not the latter. Probably.

Anyway, the point is we’re really close. There are still some big moves coming in before opening day, but most teams are at the point in their offseason where they look how they’re going to look. Which means we can start setting our expectations for them with about as much confidence as you can actually have in predicting MLS. So, not much confidence. But at least a bit more confidence than a month ago.

For today’s expectation-setting fun, I want to focus on our newest managers. There…actually aren’t all that many and I had to sorta cheat to get a full newsletter out of the idea. But that doesn’t mean this group is boring. In fact, there’s a sense we’re seeing a second act for a lot of characters with whom we’re already familiar. It’d be harsh to call them retreads, but it’s also pretty fun to do that because it means MLS is re-running former head coaches and expecting different results LIKE A REAL SPORTS LEAGUE NOW. This is 27 years of history coming to life right in front of us.

Seriously, there are only four managers in entirely new jobs and we’re familiar with all four of them. The three new-ish managers we saw midway through last season are probably the ones we’re actually least familiar with. It’s all kind of strange. But it does make keeping track of everything a lot easier. Oh yeah, there’s an expansion team as well.