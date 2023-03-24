Your Friday Kickoff: What does Matchday 5 have in store?

What you need to know

The US men’s national team will play their first competitive game since the FIFA 2022 World Cup, traveling to Grenada for a Concacaf Nations League test (8 pm ET | TNT, Universo, Peacock). The Yanks are prohibitive favorites to defeat the small island nation they routed 5-0 in the reverse fixture in Austin last June.

Atlanta United’s star midfielder scored a 78th-minute game-winning goal in Argentina’s first match since winning the FIFA 2022 World Cup, slotting home the rebound from Lionel Messi’s free kick that struck the crossbar . Almada, 21, subbed into Thursday's 2-0 win over Panama at halftime for Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister – only to bag his first senior-level international strike while earning his third cap.

*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?

You know the drill at this point, just remember the new wrinkle. The Must-Watch Tier will only be occupied by one game per time slot. No overlap allowed. If the game is a must-watch, then having four other games be must-watch at the same time defeats the purpose. We’re here to make your viewing decisions easier. You’re welcome.

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

Tier One: The delightful hum of a soccer broadcast on television

Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 27/50

Charlotte and New York each picked up their first win of the season last Saturday. Red Bulls games are never all that pretty and Charlotte’s haven’t been either as of late, but it will still be interesting to find out who can keep their first bit of positive momentum of the season going.

Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 26/50

Both of these teams are missing a handful of key players for this one. But you can expect managers Gonzalo Pineda and Wilfried Nancy to stick to their tactical principles. It should still be a well-played game.

D.C. United vs. New England Revolution - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 23/50

Revs forward Dylan Borrero isn’t around for this one, which took about five points away from the entertainment potential. Still, D.C. have looked decent and New England have looked even better than decent.

Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago Fire FC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 22/50

We’re continuing to gather data on what life without Gregore looks like for Inter Miami. It could be a tough one. Especially with Leo Campana still reportedly a ways out from returning to the starting lineup and Josef Martinez away on international duty.

Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City SC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 25/50

Both of these teams will be missing a handful of key players due to the international break. It was never going to be a beautiful game between these two, but maybe it has some potential to go off the rails? It at least might feel relatively consequential in the Eastern Conference.

Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 28/50

This is an exercise in rubbernecking. If the Verde & Black can’t take care of business against a Colorado team that just lost ultra-critical midfielder Jack Price for the season, then things might get uncomfortable down in Austin. Or this could be the moment where they remind everyone they’re still a pretty darn good team.

Houston Dynamo FC vs. New York City FC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 24/50

The Dynamo are looking to build off a huge win over Austin. That might be pretty tough against an NYCFC team that’s looking better and better with Santi Rodriguez and James Sands around.

Minnesota United FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 27/50

Minnesota will be missing more than half of their starters in this one. They’ve got a big, big task ahead of them. Any points are good points. Vancouver meanwhile, could really, really use a win. Kind of feels like we’re watching them start in slow motion …again.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Toronto FC - Sat., 10:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 28/50