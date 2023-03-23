What is the true reason for Austin FC's slow start?

After proving their doubters wrong with a scintillating 2022 MLS season, Austin FC have so far slowed down in 2023, underperforming their lofty expectations with an early Concacaf Champions League exit to Haiti’s Violette AC and a 2W-2L-0D record in league play.

With Wolff’s strong critique setting the stage for a gut-check home matchup against the last-place Colorado Rapids this Saturday (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ), the Extratime crew debated the true cause for the team's slow start.

“It falls on the responsibilities of everyone, but Sebastián Driussi can't be the only guy that scores for us,” said Wolff. “So we have to have more contributions, and guys need to be honest with themselves. There's some performances that are poor; there's some efforts that are poor.”

After the match, head coach Josh Wolff aired his frustrations, challenging numerous players by name to raise their level. That list included high-profile attackers Diego Fagundez , Emiliano Rigoni and Gyasi Zardes .

Their most recent disappointment was a 2-0 loss at previously-winless Houston Dynamo FC , a bitter result to take against an in-state rival.

Vibe check

As a former player with an 11-year pro career and over 100 caps for the Canadian women’s national team, Kaylyn Kyle’s first thought went to the locker room and the potential knock-on disturbance of starting 18-year-old homegrown Owen Wolff in central midfield over last year’s captain, Alexander Ring, back in Matchday 1.

“I mean, sitting your captain that has never really done wrong for the club, wasn't playing bad football and then putting him in a center back role, you can't be happy with that,” speculated Kyle about Ring's state of mind.

Though the Finnish midfielder has since returned to the lineup as a center back due to multiple injuries at the position, Kyle believes the consolation minutes may ring hollow for the veteran leader: “Yes, you're still on the pitch now, but you're on the pitch because of an injury.”

Kyle acknowledged the younger Wolff, whose father is the coach of the team, has proven his minutes were deserved through strong overall play and a stunning Matchday 3 golazo.

She also believes the club will ultimately right the ship, but the decision to start Wolff over Ring “does have a rippling effect in a club.”