MLS NEXT Pro: Top matches to watch in 2023

The league’s second season will feature 27 clubs, including seven new ones. The 2023 schedule is available on mlsnextpro.com and consists of 378 regular-season matches, with each squad playing 28 matches.

The majority of regular season matches, plus all Decision Day, playoffs matches, and MLS NEXT Pro Cup, will be available to watch live and on-demand on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. The remainder of regular season matches will stream live on mlsnextpro.com. MLS Season Pass is the subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer that is home to all MLS and Leagues Cup matches and hundreds of MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches.