Minnesota newcomer Sang Bin Jeong takes "big responsibility" for South Korea

The Loons’ latest forward, Sang Bin Jeong, is just the sixth-ever MLS player from the Asian nation. And with that comes an immense source of pride for the U22 Initiative signing who’s joined from English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“As a Korean, I feel a big responsibility,” Jeong, 20, said through a translator at his introductory press conference. “I have to perform, which is something that’s very important. As I perform, it’s a way to open the door for other Koreans so they can start coming more into this league.”

Before Jeong, MLS’s most recent South Koreans were former Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Hwang In-beom and former LAFC fullback Kim Moon-hwan. Both players were consistent starters during the country’s Round of 16 trip at the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

One day, Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath is confident Jeong can reach similar heights.

“I think that over the next few years – obviously he’s still 20, still very young – we hope we can help him develop into the player that the people of Korea think he’s going to become, because he’s incredibly highly thought of down there,” said Heath.