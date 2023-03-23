Philadelphia Union extend homegrown defender Nathan Harriel

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Philadelphia Union have secured defender Nathan Harriel for the long-term, announcing Thursday they signed their homegrown player to a new contract.

The 21-year-old right back's new deal will keep him at the club through the 2025 MLS season, with options for 2026 and 2027.

After making his professional debut in 2021, Harriel established himself last season with the league's best defensive side, boasting the team's highest duel percentage (59.7%) and the second-highest headed duel percentage (64.6%) while making the second-most tackles (43) as the Union gave up an MLS-low 26 goals.

“Nathan’s commitment to developing his game has impressed us, and we are thrilled he will continue to grow and contribute here in Philadelphia,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a press release.

“His quickness and relentlessness have always been evident, and his decision making has drastically improved. Homegrown players are a pillar of our success and Nathan will continue to exemplify that going forward.”

Philly's 10th homegrown to score for the club, Harriel has contributed 1g/2a in 30 regular-season appearances (22 starts) as a backup for first-choice RB Olivier Mbaizo. While he's yet to see league minutes in 2023, Harriel started both legs against Alianza FC of El Salvador as the Union advanced to the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals.

Philadelphia return to action on Saturday, March 25th, hosting Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).