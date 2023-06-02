Your Friday Kickoff: These are the can’t-miss games for Matchday 17

Inter Miami part ways with head coach Neville
Inter Miami CF have parted ways with head coach Phil Neville. Assistant coach Jason Kreis was also let go. With nearly half of their 2023 MLS season completed, the Herons currently sit last (15th place) in the Eastern Conference table with a 5W-10L-0D record. Javier Morales will lead Inter Miami on an interim basis after being an assistant on Neville's staff.
Philadelphia Union sign Martínez to contract extension: A Philadelphia Union fan favorite is here to stay, with the club announcing Thursday that defensive midfielder José Martínez has signed a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. The 28-year-old Venezuelan international initially joined Philadelphia before the 2020 campaign after playing for Zulia FC in his home country.
24 USMNT players called in for Nations League: US men’s national team interim head coach B.J. Callaghan has announced a 24-player roster that will prepare for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League Final Four. Training camp will begin June 4 in Los Angeles, then the final 23-player roster will be submitted to Concacaf no later than June 5.
And, once again, we’re back. The Watchgridometer is exhausted but it’s going to keep pushing through. Just for you. Especially since every game this Saturday is free on MLS Season Pass. You know the drill at this point. We’re here to make your viewing decisions easier. This is service journalism. You’re welcome.
*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?
Inter Miami CF vs. D.C. United - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 26/50
I mean, it may not be a good game, but you’ve at least got to be a little interested in what the Herons look like after parting ways with Phil Neville yesterday. The broader stance of The Daily Kickoff is that, in the end, managers don’t matter all that much and there’s especially little they can do when an already rough roster loses its two best midfielders for most of the season. I guess we’ll find out what, if anything, has changed for Miami soon enough. If that means a combo deal for Tata Martino and Messi is on the way, then yeah, good call. If it’s just a change for change’s sake, then I don’t know what they’re actually expecting here.
New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando City SC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 20/50
Two things can be true at the same time. The first thing is that both these teams are good and will almost certainly be Audi MLS Cup Playoff teams. The second thing is that these teams tend to bring a particularly miserable, oppressive brand of soccer out of each other and I can’t in good conscience recommend you watch if you’re trying to “enjoy your Saturday.” If you’re not trying to do that, go all in, buddy. Host a watch party with your other sad friends. See if you feel something. You never know! Last year (in the US Open Cup) one of these games turned into a 5-1 win for Orlando somehow. Annnddd then they fell right back into old habits and played a game where Orlando won 1-0 with 0.2 xG and 2 total shots. The game as a whole featured 0.8 xG.
Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 25/50
The most “we’re just gonna hover around the playoff line for a bit if that’s cool” game of the week.
Real quick, shoutout to Jon Gallagher. Austin’s fullback leads the team in goals with five. We just need to mention that more. He’s been awesome.
Minnesota United vs. Toronto FC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 24/50 OR 35/50
Not sure I’ve ever done an “or” rating before, but this game’s intrigue is incredibly dependent on one player. Bebelo Reynoso might see some playing time in this one. I still can’t believe he’s actually back with the team, and it’s going to be fascinating to see how he fits into a Loons side that kind of tailored and tweaked their philosophy this year to succeed without him. It’s been working well, too! On paper, he makes them better. In practice, you kind of have to wonder a bit how long it might take for that to be true.
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Houston Dynamo FC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 29/50
Either St. Louis lose or St. Louis win by like eight. There’s not really an in-between. With Houston coming off a midweek beatdown from Vancouver, it kind of feels like eight is a distinct possibility here.
Colorado Rapids vs. San Jose Earthquakes - Sat., 9:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 24/50
The Rapids are… not enjoyable to watch right now. This could be a sixth straight loss.
New York City FC vs. New England Revolution - Sat., 3:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 32/50
Based on talent, this would generally be a Tier Three game. Based on current form, this is a Tier One. So let’s just split the difference and say that these talented teams that are sitting on the struggle bus belong in Tier Two. NYCFC haven’t won since April 22. New England haven’t won since May 6. Will something give?
FC Cincinnati vs. Chicago Fire FC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 30/50
You’re tuning into this one to see if Cincinnati can go an astounding 9W-0L-0D at home and continue building on a record-setting start. No team has ever earned more points through 15 games. Which is why it kind of feels like the most MLS outcome here is that Chicago win anyway.
Columbus Crew vs. Charlotte FC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 35/50
A really well-played game between two teams that feel like playoff teams right now. That’s kind of all I’ve got here, it doesn’t really need more than that.
Philadelphia Union vs. CF Montréal - Sat., 7:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 30/50
Normally a Tier Two game, but Montréal have had some juice lately. That’s mostly at home, but you never know. Either way, you can check in and confirm with your own eyes that the Union are back to doing extremely Union things. Cincy shouldn’t be concerned yet or anything, but they should at least start to notice in their side mirrors that something is gaining speed quickly behind them.
FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 30/50
This is for the folks who love to create rigid schedules that must be followed on vacations. For the people out there who smile when thinking about paperwork that’s properly filled out and filed before the deadline. For all y’all out there who watch the entirety of YouTube videos where someone spends a few hours showing the proper way to sand a table top. For everyone who demands things be done the right way, even if the right way takes the longest possible time, this one’s for you.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Sporting KC - Sat., 10:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free
Plusometer Score: 34/50
This one is suddenly very, very interesting? Vancouver waffle back and forth between living up to their excellent underlying numbers and being frustrating. Sporting KC just spent May salvaging their entire season. This could end up being one of the best games of the weekend and a big result for whoever comes out on top
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers - Sat., 4:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free, FOX
Plusometer Score: 40/50
Seattle are kind of down bad? Portland aren’t great right now either, but that doesn’t seem to matter when they play Seattle. For one of these teams, this could feel like a turning point game by the end. And it better be Seattle, or Brian Schmetzer might actually bench his entire starting XI for like a month. It’s going to be a mess if they come out flat against the Timbers… again.
CCL FINAL LEG TWO: LAFC vs. Club Leon - Sun., 9:00 pm ET
WATCH ON: FS1, TUDN
Plusometer Score: 50/50
The last time I gave a 50, the game got canceled. But I’m feeling brave again.
Leg Two of the CCL Final goes down Sunday night in LA, and LAFC need a win to at least send it to extra time. They got worked for most of the match in Leg One, but a late Dénis Bouanga goal gave them a lifeline as they enter the second leg down 2-1. Now, unfortunately, away goals don’t count in the final even though they’ve counted for the rest of the tournament. I say unfortunately because I totally messed that up the other day and also I guess because that makes things more difficult for LAFC. But mostly because my ego got hurt.
Anyway, it’s going to take a heckuva effort from LAFC to get the job done here. But would you be surprised at all if they pull this off?
Good luck out there. Finish how you start.