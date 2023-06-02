Your Friday Kickoff: These are the can’t-miss games for Matchday 17

24 USMNT players called in for Nations League: US men’s national team interim head coach B.J. Callaghan has announced a 24-player roster that will prepare for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League Final Four. Training camp will begin June 4 in Los Angeles, then the final 23-player roster will be submitted to Concacaf no later than June 5.

Philadelphia Union sign Martínez to contract extension: A Philadelphia Union fan favorite is here to stay, with the club announcing Thursday that defensive midfielder José Martínez has signed a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. The 28-year-old Venezuelan international initially joined Philadelphia before the 2020 campaign after playing for Zulia FC in his home country.

Inter Miami CF have parted ways with head coach Phil Neville . Assistant coach Jason Kreis was also let go. With nearly half of their 2023 MLS season completed, the Herons currently sit last (15th place) in the Eastern Conference table with a 5W-10L-0D record. Javier Morales will lead Inter Miami on an interim basis after being an assistant on Neville's staff.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?

And, once again, we’re back. The Watchgridometer is exhausted but it’s going to keep pushing through. Just for you. Especially since every game this Saturday is free on MLS Season Pass. You know the drill at this point. We’re here to make your viewing decisions easier. This is service journalism. You’re welcome.

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

Inter Miami CF vs. D.C. United - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 26/50

I mean, it may not be a good game, but you’ve at least got to be a little interested in what the Herons look like after parting ways with Phil Neville yesterday. The broader stance of The Daily Kickoff is that, in the end, managers don’t matter all that much and there’s especially little they can do when an already rough roster loses its two best midfielders for most of the season. I guess we’ll find out what, if anything, has changed for Miami soon enough. If that means a combo deal for Tata Martino and Messi is on the way, then yeah, good call. If it’s just a change for change’s sake, then I don’t know what they’re actually expecting here.

New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando City SC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 20/50

Two things can be true at the same time. The first thing is that both these teams are good and will almost certainly be Audi MLS Cup Playoff teams. The second thing is that these teams tend to bring a particularly miserable, oppressive brand of soccer out of each other and I can’t in good conscience recommend you watch if you’re trying to “enjoy your Saturday.” If you’re not trying to do that, go all in, buddy. Host a watch party with your other sad friends. See if you feel something. You never know! Last year (in the US Open Cup) one of these games turned into a 5-1 win for Orlando somehow. Annnddd then they fell right back into old habits and played a game where Orlando won 1-0 with 0.2 xG and 2 total shots. The game as a whole featured 0.8 xG.

Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 25/50

The most “we’re just gonna hover around the playoff line for a bit if that’s cool” game of the week.

Real quick, shoutout to Jon Gallagher. Austin’s fullback leads the team in goals with five. We just need to mention that more. He’s been awesome.

Minnesota United vs. Toronto FC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 24/50 OR 35/50

Not sure I’ve ever done an “or” rating before, but this game’s intrigue is incredibly dependent on one player. Bebelo Reynoso might see some playing time in this one. I still can’t believe he’s actually back with the team, and it’s going to be fascinating to see how he fits into a Loons side that kind of tailored and tweaked their philosophy this year to succeed without him. It’s been working well, too! On paper, he makes them better. In practice, you kind of have to wonder a bit how long it might take for that to be true.

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Houston Dynamo FC - Sat., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 29/50

Either St. Louis lose or St. Louis win by like eight. There’s not really an in-between. With Houston coming off a midweek beatdown from Vancouver, it kind of feels like eight is a distinct possibility here.

Colorado Rapids vs. San Jose Earthquakes - Sat., 9:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 24/50