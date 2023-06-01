Philadelphia Union sign José Martínez to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

A Philadelphia Union fan favorite is here to stay, with the club announcing Thursday that defensive midfielder José Martínez has signed a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.

The 28-year-old Venezuelan international initially joined Philadelphia before the 2020 campaign after playing for Zulia FC in his home country.

Martínez has quickly become one of the league’s top No. 6s, tallying 12 assists across 87 appearances spanning the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Nicknamed “El Brujo,” he’s among the most physical players in the league and has earned 31 yellow cards and two red cards during that same period.

"José has continuously demonstrated his importance to this team, with his passion and performance proving vital to the team’s success over the past few seasons,” Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release.

“He’s dominant in the midfield and an important piece in our transition on attack. We’re happy to have reached an agreement to extend his stay in Philadelphia.”

Martínez, who’s previously been linked to interest in Europe, helped Philadelphia win the 2020 MLS Supporters’ Shield. He was crucial in the Union reaching MLS Cup 2022 presented by Audi and contributed to two different Concacaf Champions League semifinal runs (2021, '23).

Internationally, Martínez has earned 22 caps for Venezuela. He’s been a regular in World Cup qualification, plus featured extensively at the 2021 Copa América.