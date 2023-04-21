Your Friday Kickoff: Ranking Matchday 9 games by tier

What you need to know

New England Revolution center back Henry Kessler is sidelined for four months after suffering a right leg injury , head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena revealed Thursday in his weekly radio interview with 98.5's Zolak & Bertrand. Kessler’s injury, if the recovery timeline holds true, would be out through August, or just as the 2023 MLS regular season resumes following the month-long pause for Leagues Cup.

Sporting Kansas City striker Willy Agada faces a spell on the sidelines after a stress fracture was discovered in his leg , manager and sporting director Peter Vermes disclosed Thursday to local media members. Agada is expected to undergo surgery in the coming days, after which the club would provide a recovery timeline.

DOES THE WATCHGRIDOMETER TOO LIVE IN FEAR OF WHAT IT’S CREATED?

*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?

You know the drill at this point, just remember the new wrinkle. The Must-Watch Tier will only be occupied by one game per time slot. No overlap allowed. If the game is must-watch, then having four other games be must-watch at the same time defeats the purpose. We’re here to make your viewing decisions easier. This is service journalism. You’re welcome.

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

I, for one, think the Earthquakes are a great watch right now. But I’m also not sure this will be the best showcase of quality soccer we see this weekend.

If you, like me, are increasingly interested in the beginnings of a renaissance going on in Houston, this game is for you. You very likely are not like me, but that doesn’t change the fact that Houston are playing entertaining soccer and pulling out results. They’ll be favored to do the same against a spiraling Miami team.

This feels like one of those games that we ignore going into the weekend, then it turns totally wild for absolutely no reason. So. It’s got that going for it. Which is nice.

I’m team “Things are bad but not nearly as bad as they seem in Kansas City!” Then again, New England are heavy favorites in this one for a reason.

I can’t recommend this game in good conscience, but this is definitely a “get right game” for New York. If they start living up to their solid underlying numbers, it’s probably going to start here.

The Crew are playing some of the most entertaining ball in the league right now. We’ll see if that continues in front of a big crowd in Charlotte.

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined.

Tier Two: The joy of stumbling onto a match you previously weren't invested in but now are

FC Cincinnati vs. Portland Timbers - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 30/50

This feels destined for 1-0 or 1-1 even after last week’s chaotic (for better or worse) performances from both clubs. Of course, just saying that makes it feel like things will go entirely off the rails, so…yep, Tier Two.

New York City FC vs. FC Dallas - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 38/50

Hello, fans of nothing more than just a really well-played game between two Audi MLS Cup Playoffs-caliber teams from different conferences. I have a match for you.

Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC - Sat., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 33/50

Both of these teams are playing more effective soccer than their current points total suggests. Their underlying numbers are among the best in the Eastern Conference, and as Philly work through CCL and Toronto get healthier, I think you can expect both to start gathering points more consistently. For now, you get a pretty good game between teams that aren’t quite living up to expectations and may not for a little while longer.

Colorado Rapids vs. St. Louis CITY SC - Sat., 9:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 31/50

St. Louis are somewhere near appointment viewing this year and the Rapids are unbeaten in their last four games. This may not be the blowout you’re expecting. Or it might be, and honestly that’s a pretty fun watch too.

LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC - Sat., 10:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 33/50

Just elite, top-tier rubbernecking happening here. Maybe one of these two teams will let all their frustration out on the other. Maybe they’ll both just wallow. Either way, you have reason to watch as a neutral.

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Minnesota United FC - Sat., 10:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 30/50

Seattle have typically had Minnesota’s number for the last few years. But the Loons have been in full-on “let’s just dig our heels in and see what happens” mode this season. That hasn’t led to points in the last couple of games, but it might mean things are a little difficult on Seattle come Saturday night. Or, ya know, not that. “Not that” is very possible too.

Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire FC - Sun., 4:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free, FS1

Plusometer Score: 31/50

Atlanta have handled the Fire with ease at home in their existence. Chicago’s early returns have been positive though. Their underlying numbers have them positioned as one of the more effective teams in the East early on in the year. Maybe this is the year they give the Five Stripes a game in Atlanta.