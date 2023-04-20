Colorado Rapids waive forward Dantouma Toure

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived

The Colorado Rapids have officially cut ties with Dantouma Toure, announcing Thursday they waived the 18-year-old forward.

Signed by Colorado as a homegrown player in 2021 after his homegrown priority rights were acquired from the New York Red Bulls, Toure made six substitute appearances with the club in MLS, scoring one goal in 36 minutes of action.

He hasn't featured this season, as he continues to recover from an ACL tear suffered in late August of last year.

The Conakry, Guinea native was most active with the team's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Rapids 2, tallying eight goals and two assists in 15 games. His professional debut came in 2020 with New York Red Bulls II, scoring three goals in 13 appearances for the then-USL Championship club.

Toure has also represented the USYNT at the U-16 and U-17 levels.

Unbeaten in their last four matches, the Rapids host Supporters' Shield-leading St. Louis CITY SC Saturday in their first-ever showdown with the MLS expansion side (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).