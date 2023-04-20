Way-early Best XI: Who are MLS standouts in 2023?

The year’s top head coach is honored via the MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year award, not in the Best XI. But we still wanted to shout out the job Carnell’s doing in St. Louis. Picked bottom of the league in most preseason predictions, the newcomers have defied expectations and have the makings of a legitimate Audi MLS Cup Playoffs squad in the Western Conference. Carnell’s ability to build a collective around his preferred tactics and maximize talent is the driving force, allowing St. Louis to establish a new best-ever start (five straight wins) for an expansion club.