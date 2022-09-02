Your Friday Kickoff: Predicting how the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs may unfold

EASTERN CONFERENCE ROUND ONE

I went ahead and put Cincy ahead of Inter Miami CF due to points per game and because I thought it would be more interesting. Also: These teams played twice this season and both games ended 4-3 in favor of Montréal. FCC’s front three is a terrifying monster to wrestle with in a single-elimination format and Montréal haven’t necessarily slowed them down this season. There’s a world where FCC get hot and take down a couple of teams in the playoffs before eventually flaming out due to being on the road for every playoff game. It is not this world. Montréal head coach Wilfriend Nancy is too good at this and they’re just too good in general.