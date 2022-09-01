MLS Disciplinary Committee fines LAFC's Giorgio Chiellini 

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings on violations that occurred in Week 27 of the 2022 MLS season.
Chiellini fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found LAFC defender Giorgio Chiellini guilty of violating the League’s policy regarding Entering the Field of Play during a confrontational incident in the 38th minute of LAFC’s match against Austin FC on August 26.
Chiellini has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.
Urruti guilty of simulation/embellishment
Austin FC forward Maxi Urruti has been found guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 90th minute of Austin’s match against LAFC on August 26.
Urruti has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.
Austin/LAFC fined
Austin FC and LAFC have been found in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during the 38th minute of their match on August 26.
Austin FC, as well as head coach Josh Wolff, have been fined an undisclosed amount for the club’s second violation this season. LAFC, as well as head coach Steve Cherundolo, have been fined an undisclosed amount for the club’s fourth violation this season.
Due to their role in the mass confrontation, Austin FC defender Ruben Gabrielsen, and LAFC defender Diego Palacios, midfielder Sebastian Méndez, and forward Cristian Arango each have been fined an undisclosed amount for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Barrios guilty of simulation/embellishment
Colorado Rapids forward Michael Barrios has been found guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 17th minute of Colorado’s match against the Philadelphia Union on August 27.
Barrios has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.
Koné fined
CF Montréal midfielder Ismaël Koné has been found guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 45th minute of Montréal’s match against Chicago Fire FC on August 27.
Koné has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.
Noonan fined
FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan has been fined an undisclosed amount for his comments regarding the officiating following Cincinnati’s match against the Columbus Crew on August 27. These comments are in violation of the league’s public criticism policy.