Disciplinary Committee Decision

MLS Disciplinary Committee fines LAFC's Giorgio Chiellini 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Chiellini DISCO 91

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings on violations that occurred in Week 27 of the 2022 MLS season.

Chiellini fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found LAFC defender Giorgio Chiellini guilty of violating the League’s policy regarding Entering the Field of Play during a confrontational incident in the 38th minute of LAFC’s match against Austin FC on August 26.

Chiellini has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.

Urruti guilty of simulation/embellishment

Austin FC forward Maxi Urruti has been found guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 90th minute of Austin’s match against LAFC on August 26.

Urruti has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.

Austin/LAFC fined

Austin FC and LAFC have been found in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during the 38th minute of their match on August 26.

Austin FC, as well as head coach Josh Wolff, have been fined an undisclosed amount for the club’s second violation this season. LAFC, as well as head coach Steve Cherundolo, have been fined an undisclosed amount for the club’s fourth violation this season.

Due to their role in the mass confrontation, Austin FC defender Ruben Gabrielsen, and LAFC defender Diego Palacios, midfielder Sebastian Méndez, and forward Cristian Arango each have been fined an undisclosed amount for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

Barrios guilty of simulation/embellishment

Colorado Rapids forward Michael Barrios has been found guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 17th minute of Colorado’s match against the Philadelphia Union on August 27.

Barrios has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.

Koné fined

CF Montréal midfielder Ismaël Koné has been found guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 45th minute of Montréal’s match against Chicago Fire FC on August 27.

Koné has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.

Noonan fined

FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan has been fined an undisclosed amount for his comments regarding the officiating following Cincinnati’s match against the Columbus Crew on August 27. These comments are in violation of the league’s public criticism policy.

Disciplinary Committee Decision

Related Stories

MLS Disciplinary Summary
CF Montréal midfielder Matko Miljevic suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee 
MLS Disciplinary Committee issues three fines after Week 25 
More News
More News
World Cup roster implications for Ricardo Pepi, other US Soccer stars on the move
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

World Cup roster implications for Ricardo Pepi, other US Soccer stars on the move
MLS Disciplinary Committee fines LAFC's Giorgio Chiellini 
Disciplinary Committee Decision

MLS Disciplinary Committee fines LAFC's Giorgio Chiellini 
Nashville SC star Hany Mukhtar named Week 28 Continental Player of the Week
Player of the Week

Nashville SC star Hany Mukhtar named Week 28 Continental Player of the Week
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Houston, Portland humble West's elite in Week 28

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Houston, Portland humble West's elite in Week 28
"Prioritizing home": Real Salt Lake have clear goal for Audi MLS Cup Playoff berth

"Prioritizing home": Real Salt Lake have clear goal for Audi MLS Cup Playoff berth
Inside Wayne Rooney’s youth revolution at DC United: “They've got a coach who will give them a chance”
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Inside Wayne Rooney’s youth revolution at DC United: “They've got a coach who will give them a chance”
More News
Video
Video
Puig gets his first, Dorsey stuns LAFC | Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
1:43

Puig gets his first, Dorsey stuns LAFC | Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers | August 31, 2022
4:07

HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers | August 31, 2022
Watch Every Single Goal from Week 28 in MLS!
19:02

Watch Every Single Goal from Week 28 in MLS!
GOAL: Sebastián Driussi, Austin FC - 79th minute
0:52

GOAL: Sebastián Driussi, Austin FC - 79th minute
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023