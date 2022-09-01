MLS Disciplinary Committee fines LAFC's Giorgio Chiellini 

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings on violations that occurred in Week 27 of the 2022 MLS season.

Chiellini has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found LAFC defender Giorgio Chiellini guilty of violating the League’s policy regarding Entering the Field of Play during a confrontational incident in the 38th minute of LAFC’s match against Austin FC on August 26.

Urruti has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.

Austin FC forward Maxi Urruti has been found guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 90th minute of Austin’s match against LAFC on August 26.

Austin/LAFC fined

Austin FC and LAFC have been found in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during the 38th minute of their match on August 26.

Austin FC, as well as head coach Josh Wolff, have been fined an undisclosed amount for the club’s second violation this season. LAFC, as well as head coach Steve Cherundolo, have been fined an undisclosed amount for the club’s fourth violation this season.