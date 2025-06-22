Inter Miami chase more Club World Cup history against Palmeiras

Is more history in store for Inter Miami CF at the FIFA Club World Cup ?

Fresh off a landmark 2-1 win over FC Porto, the Herons host Brazil's Palmeiras Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium (9 pm ET | DAZN.com) with another milestone within reach: becoming the first MLS side to qualify for the tournament's knockout stages.

A win or a tie would mean advancement to the Round of 16, while even a loss could send Miami through if Al Ahly don’t beat Porto (and finish with a better goal difference) in Monday’s other Group A finale.

However, the Herons want to progress on their terms, looking to build additional momentum after earning the first-ever victory for an MLS side at the Club World Cup and becoming the first club in Concacaf history to defeat a European opponent in an official competition.

“We know that we can make it really far in this tournament if we believe,” defender Noah Allen told reporters on the eve of Miami’s decisive showdown with Palmeiras.