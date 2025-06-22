Inter Miami chase more Club World Cup history against Palmeiras

Is more history in store for Inter Miami CF at the FIFA Club World Cup?
Fresh off a landmark 2-1 win over FC Porto, the Herons host Brazil's Palmeiras Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium (9 pm ET | DAZN.com) with another milestone within reach: becoming the first MLS side to qualify for the tournament's knockout stages.
A win or a tie would mean advancement to the Round of 16, while even a loss could send Miami through if Al Ahly don’t beat Porto (and finish with a better goal difference) in Monday’s other Group A finale.
However, the Herons want to progress on their terms, looking to build additional momentum after earning the first-ever victory for an MLS side at the Club World Cup and becoming the first club in Concacaf history to defeat a European opponent in an official competition.
“We know that we can make it really far in this tournament if we believe,” defender Noah Allen told reporters on the eve of Miami’s decisive showdown with Palmeiras.
“… We’re going to believe that we can win and get something out of this game to advance to the next round.”
Tough test
For head coach Javier Mascherano, Palmeiras present arguably the toughest test yet for Miami at the competition, given their status as one of Brazil's biggest and most storied clubs.
Their success has been particularly notable under current manager Abel Ferreira, who's led the Verdão to two Brazilian Série A titles (2022, 23), two Copa Libertadores crowns (2020, 21) and a second-place finish at the 2021 Club World Cup.
"Clearly, it will be a very difficult game," said Mascherano, a former Argentina international who played for Palmeiras' main rival, Corinthians, from 2005-06. "We're going to face a great team, a team that in recent years has won Copa Libertadores, the Brazilian league.
"They always play for important things in South America with a coach who's been at the club for a long time. And it's a club with [Brazilian] national team-level players," such as Vitor Roque, Estêvão, Felipe Anderson and Raphael Veiga.
The stacked squad also includes Argentine striker Flaco López, who scored in Thursday's 2-0 win over Al Ahly that pushed Palmeiras to the top of the Group A standings.
Messi factor
As dangerous as the Verdão are, Miami also boast a star-studded roster highlighted by none other than Lionel Messi.
The legendary Argentine No. 10 was in vintage form against Porto, carrying the team on his back for extended stretches of the match and building on Telasco Segovia's 47th-minute equalizer with a stunning free kick that sealed the 2-1 come-from-behind win.
According to fellow FC Barcelona icon Jordi Alba, Messi gives the Herons an edge whenever he's on the field.
"What’s there to say? In the end, he’s still a difference maker, he’s the greatest player in history," said Alba, who came on as a late sub at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and projects as a possible starter on Monday after recovering from a hamstring injury.
"It’s a privilege to still be able to play with him."
Date with history
While Messi's impact has been huge, Miami's supporting cast has also contributed to this Club World Cup run.
Perhaps no contribution was more vital than Maxi Falcón's goal-line clearance that prevented Porto from doubling their early lead before the Herons rallied to take all three points.
"Keep doing what we’ve been doing,” the Uruguayan center back answered when asked about the team's mindset ahead of facing Palmeiras.
“I know it’s going to be a tough game, but we’re going to try to get a favorable result to qualify."
Should the Herons get the job done, they'll play in the Round of 16 against a to-be-determined Group B opponent on June 28 or 29.
"We're on the verge of possibly one of the most important games in our club's history," said Mascherano.
"May that fill us with hope to play it and not be a burden. But rather a hope and a challenge for this group of players who are doing so well up to this point."