USMNT beat Haiti to top Gold Cup group

The US men's national team beat Haiti, 2-1, on Sunday night to finish the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage with a perfect three wins in as many games.
Malik Tillman gave the USMNT the lead at the 10-minute mark, only for Louicius Don Deedson to equalize shortly after for Haiti following a giveaway at the back.
The hosts had several chances to reclaim their advantage, including a shot off the crossbar from Philadelphia Union midfielder Quinn Sullivan and a second strike from Tillman that was disallowed for offside.
Ultimately, Patrick Agyemang tilted the balance the USMNT's way with 15 minutes remaining. The Charlotte FC striker latched onto former New York Red Bulls homegrown John Tolkin's long service, evaded goalkeeper Johny Placide and sent in an empty-netter.
With the win, the US topped Group D with nine points and will face Group A runners-up Costa Rica in the quarterfinals.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: One blowout and two wins by a one-goal margin later, the USMNT took care of business in the Gold Cup group stage. It's a massive improvement from the four-game losing streak Mauricio Pochettino's side carried into the tournament, and gives the group some positive momentum. They'll certainly need it, as the competition stiffens in the knockout stages, with Costa Rica waiting in the quarterfinals.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Just when a disappointing draw started looking like a real possibility, Agyemang's game-winner put everything in its right place for the USMNT.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Tillman's goal made it three tallies in as many games at this Gold Cup, and the PSV Eindhoven standout almost capped his notable performance with a brace.
Next Up
- USA: Sunday, June 29 vs. Costa Rica | Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals
- HAI: End of tournament