USMNT beat Haiti to top Gold Cup group

The US men's national team beat Haiti, 2-1 , on Sunday night to finish the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage with a perfect three wins in as many games.

Malik Tillman gave the USMNT the lead at the 10-minute mark, only for Louicius Don Deedson to equalize shortly after for Haiti following a giveaway at the back.

The hosts had several chances to reclaim their advantage, including a shot off the crossbar from Philadelphia Union midfielder Quinn Sullivan and a second strike from Tillman that was disallowed for offside.

Ultimately, Patrick Agyemang tilted the balance the USMNT's way with 15 minutes remaining. The Charlotte FC striker latched onto former New York Red Bulls homegrown John Tolkin's long service, evaded goalkeeper Johny Placide and sent in an empty-netter.

With the win, the US topped Group D with nine points and will face Group A runners-up Costa Rica in the quarterfinals.

Goals