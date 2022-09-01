If the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Week 28

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

If the playoffs started today

MLS Week 28 is complete. Below is the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket if the postseason started today.

2022-PlayoffsSeedTomorrow_WK28

Western Conference

Seeding notes

  • LAFC have clinched a playoff spot, but have not clinched a seed

Round One

Conference Semifinals

  • Semifinal 1: LAFC (#1) hosting the winner of No. 4 vs No. 5

Eastern Conference

Seeding notes

Round One

Conference Semifinals

  • Semifinal 1: Philadelphia (#1) hosting the winner of No. 4 vs No. 5
MLS Cup Playoffs

Related Stories

Philadelphia Union clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated on Wednesday (Week 28)
Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule
More News
More News
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Houston, Portland humble West's elite in Week 28

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Houston, Portland humble West's elite in Week 28
"Prioritizing home": Real Salt Lake have clear goal for Audi MLS Cup Playoff berth

"Prioritizing home": Real Salt Lake have clear goal for Audi MLS Cup Playoff berth
Inside Wayne Rooney’s youth revolution at DC United: “They've got a coach who will give them a chance”
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Inside Wayne Rooney’s youth revolution at DC United: “They've got a coach who will give them a chance”
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 28
Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 28
"We're tough to beat": Portland Timbers boost playoff chances with Austin FC upset

"We're tough to beat": Portland Timbers boost playoff chances with Austin FC upset
If the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Week 28

If the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Week 28
More News
Video
Video
Puig gets his first, Dorsey stuns LAFC | Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
1:43

Puig gets his first, Dorsey stuns LAFC | Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers | August 31, 2022
4:07

HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers | August 31, 2022
Watch Every Single Goal from Week 28 in MLS!
19:02

Watch Every Single Goal from Week 28 in MLS!
GOAL: Sebastián Driussi, Austin FC - 79th minute
0:52

GOAL: Sebastián Driussi, Austin FC - 79th minute
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023