World Cup roster implications for Ricardo Pepi, other US Soccer stars on the move

These moves will dictate whether or not some players make the World Cup roster. Let’s get into it. First, with former FC Dallas rising star Ricardo Pepi and that wide-open No. 9 depth chart for the USMNT (which is getting much, much more competitive).

The last few days of the European transfer window brought numerous deals for US men’s national team players. The last chance for players to change clubs ahead of the 2022 World Cup , it was tense. Most European windows close on September 1.

Loan to Groningen from Augsburg

Life in Germany hasn’t been a dream for Ricardo Pepi after his historic $20 million transfer from FC Dallas to Augsburg in the winter. The wonder kid has yet to score for Augsburg – in fact, he hasn’t scored for anybody since October. It hasn’t been easy.

Pepi slowly fell down the depth chart at Augsburg after his arrival and it continued to start the 2022-23 season, so all parties decided it’d be best for the player to move on loan to Groningen in the Dutch top flight.

The move for Pepi should be a good one. He’ll be a key starter in a league known to be advantageous to strikers and attacking play.

This is still the beginning of Pepi’s career, a slow start at Augsburg won’t derail the train. He’s still only 19! Already with 10 caps for the USMNT, including a legendary debut in World Cup qualifying against Honduras, the future remains bright.

Goals and form at Groningen will do wonders for his chances to be in Qatar for the World Cup. It’s up to him to make it count over the next few months.

Center forward is wide open for the USMNT, but all of Pepi’s competition for roster spots are in form. FC Cincinnati's Brandon Vazquez, Haji Wright, Jordan Pefok and Josh Sargent are all scoring goals. Former FC Dallas teammate Jesus Ferreria is too, I just didn’t mention him in that grouping because I think he’s already a lock for the roster.

Jozy Altidore had his best-ever scoring season in the Netherlands. There are infinite examples to point to for strikers going to the Eredivisie, having a career season and moving on. Pepi hopes to be the next in that line.