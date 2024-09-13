Your Friday Kickoff: El Tráfico, Hell is Real & Messi promise all-time matchday

FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew and LA Galaxy can clinch an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot Saturday night. Check out all of the permutations and scenarios.

We’re set for some incredible games. Head to the Watchgridometer for more or check out the schedule here.

The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your weekend by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order relative to their time slot. We have reached the point in the season where games carry a “playoffocity” score, too. 50/50 means a win or go-home game on Decision Day.

FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 50/50

Playoffocity Score: 40/50

Hell is Real may not have the chaotic energy of El Tráfico, but there is genuine disdain between these fanbases and an understanding that either team is good enough to win a trophy. This is a top-three rivalry in MLS right now and I don’t think it’s number three.

This one has some added stakes, too. It doesn’t top last year’s Eastern Conference Final, but we’re still talking about a decisive match as both teams battle it out for second place in the Eastern Conference.

Columbus enter this one two points behind Cincy with a game in hand. Whoever comes out on top has an inside track to finishing ahead of their rival, which could be a massive deal if they meet again in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Odds are they will.

Inter Miami CF vs. Philadelphia Union

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 44/50

Playoffocity Score: 25/50

Lionel Messi is available, per Inter Miami coach Tata Martino. He seems set to return from the ankle injury he suffered two months ago as Argentina successfully defended their Copa América title. Seems big!

Now, how will Inter Miami approach the end of the regular season? They seem like a lock for the Supporters’ Shield title. Should they start to rest players? Do they push for the single-season points record? How much does Messi really even need to play?

Either way, Inter Miami will likely find a way to win just because. That’s been the theme of this season. Philadelphia really need them to chill on that though. The Union are within touching distance of a Wild Card spot.

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Real Salt Lake

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 44/50

Playoffocity Score: 38/50

It won’t generate the headlines that Hell is Real and El Tráfico will, but this is another top-tier-worthy game. It should tell us plenty about where these two teams are as they chase a Western Conference playoff spot.

RSL are trying to integrate new signings like DP attacker Diogo Gonçalves and U22 forward Dominik Marczuk. Houston are trying to find out if new DP Ezequiel Ponce is going to have enough juice to fuel a playoff run.

Expect quality all around and a clearer playoff picture at the final whistle.

Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 47/50

Playoffocity Score: 38/50

Have we mentioned that this weekend is incredible? The two hottest teams in the league over the second half of the season will go head-to-head in a matchup that could easily end 4-3. This will be a blast and it’s somehow not even the best game of the night.

Anyway, the Rapids are holding on to fourth place in the West, while the Timbers are trying to escape a Wild Card spot in the deep Western Conference. Should be fun.

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 50/50

Playoffocity Score: 42/50