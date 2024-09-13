Your Friday Kickoff: El Tráfico, Hell is Real & Messi promise all-time matchday

Matchday 32 tomorrow
How Cincinnati, Columbus & LA can clinch playoffs
FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew and LA Galaxy can clinch an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot Saturday night. Check out all of the permutations and scenarios.
All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more.
The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your weekend by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order relative to their time slot. We have reached the point in the season where games carry a “playoffocity” score, too. 50/50 means a win or go-home game on Decision Day.
Heads up: Saturday is basically the best regular-season day of the year.
FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 50/50
Playoffocity Score: 40/50
Hell is Real may not have the chaotic energy of El Tráfico, but there is genuine disdain between these fanbases and an understanding that either team is good enough to win a trophy. This is a top-three rivalry in MLS right now and I don’t think it’s number three.
This one has some added stakes, too. It doesn’t top last year’s Eastern Conference Final, but we’re still talking about a decisive match as both teams battle it out for second place in the Eastern Conference.
Columbus enter this one two points behind Cincy with a game in hand. Whoever comes out on top has an inside track to finishing ahead of their rival, which could be a massive deal if they meet again in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Odds are they will.
Inter Miami CF vs. Philadelphia Union
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 44/50
Playoffocity Score: 25/50
Lionel Messi is available, per Inter Miami coach Tata Martino. He seems set to return from the ankle injury he suffered two months ago as Argentina successfully defended their Copa América title. Seems big!
Now, how will Inter Miami approach the end of the regular season? They seem like a lock for the Supporters’ Shield title. Should they start to rest players? Do they push for the single-season points record? How much does Messi really even need to play?
Either way, Inter Miami will likely find a way to win just because. That’s been the theme of this season. Philadelphia really need them to chill on that though. The Union are within touching distance of a Wild Card spot.
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Real Salt Lake
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 44/50
Playoffocity Score: 38/50
It won’t generate the headlines that Hell is Real and El Tráfico will, but this is another top-tier-worthy game. It should tell us plenty about where these two teams are as they chase a Western Conference playoff spot.
RSL are trying to integrate new signings like DP attacker Diogo Gonçalves and U22 forward Dominik Marczuk. Houston are trying to find out if new DP Ezequiel Ponce is going to have enough juice to fuel a playoff run.
Expect quality all around and a clearer playoff picture at the final whistle.
Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 47/50
Playoffocity Score: 38/50
Have we mentioned that this weekend is incredible? The two hottest teams in the league over the second half of the season will go head-to-head in a matchup that could easily end 4-3. This will be a blast and it’s somehow not even the best game of the night.
Anyway, the Rapids are holding on to fourth place in the West, while the Timbers are trying to escape a Wild Card spot in the deep Western Conference. Should be fun.
LA Galaxy vs. LAFC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 50/50
Playoffocity Score: 42/50
- It’s El Tráfico.
- The winner will very likely top the Western Conference.
- LA Galaxy can clinch a playoff spot.
- Marco Reus vs. Olivier Giroud.
- Riqui Puig vs. Denis Bouanga.
- It’s El Tráfico.
D.C. United vs. New York City FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 29/50
Playoffocity Score: 36/50
D.C. have quietly climbed to ninth place in the East. They’ve played an extra game compared to the teams directly below them, but they’re still in a decent position (a well-earned one, too). They haven’t caught many breaks this year, and they aren’t catching many with this next part of their schedule.
For D.C., this begins a three-game stretch that also includes meetings with Philadelphia and Columbus. If they can survive those – especially against 11th-place Philly – they have a decent shot at the postseason.
NYCFC are a lock for the playoffs, but don’t seem like much of a threat right now. They’re part of a group of three in the middle of the East that’s decided they’re not all that interested in a home playoff spot or winning soccer games in general. NYCFC have won twice in their last 11 games.
Orlando City SC vs. New England Revolution
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 26/50
Playoffocity Score: 30/50
Orlando have a real shot at reaching fourth in the East while the Red Bulls, NYCFC and Charlotte limp behind them with pulled hammys. Taking care of business against a New England side with faint playoff hopes despite a negative-21 goal differential would go a long way. With a win and some luck elsewhere, the Lions could be in fifth by the end of the night with just three points separating them and the fourth-place Red Bulls.
Atlanta United vs. Nashville SC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 25/50
Playoffocity Score: 20/50
Nashville’s season is practically over barring something close to a miracle. At this point, they’re just trying not to finish last in the East. But they aren’t officially eliminated yet and beating Atlanta would likely keep them on the edge of the picture heading into their final six games. To pull that off, they’ll have to slow down an Atlanta attack that looked like a changed team in new DP Alexey Miranchuk’s first start. Can Atlanta repeat that performance and jump back into a Wild Card spot?
Chicago Fire FC vs. New York Red Bulls
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 23/50
Playoffocity Score: 15/50
The Fire will likely miss the playoffs again and the Red Bulls are pretending like they want to. New York have two wins in their last 12 matches. They’re still somehow in fourth place, though. If they’re trying to hold onto that, they really should beat Chicago.
CF Montréal vs. Charlotte FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 20/50
Playoffocity Score: 20/50
Montréal are technically alive in the playoff race, but it doesn’t really feel like it. Charlotte need to use this as a get-right game. If their three DPs can’t get it done in attack against the worst defense in the East, we might need to start asking some questions.
Toronto FC vs. Austin FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass; TSN, RDS 2 | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 19/50
Playoffocity Score: 28/50
Toronto are in the driver’s seat for a Wild Card spot in the East and Austin are two points and two places back from ninth place. If you’re super into who’s going to make the Wild Card game in both conferences, this is for you.
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Minnesota United FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 18/50
Playoffocity Score: 20/50
The Loons are trying their hardest to salvage their season and hold onto the ninth spot in the West. It’s probably too late for St. Louis.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Sporting Kansas City
WATCH: Apple TV - Free; FS1, FOX Deportes; TSN | Sunday, 7:15 pm ET
Watchability Score: 25/50
Playoffocity Score: 16/50
Like a few other teams this week, the Sounders need to take care of business with no questions asked. Just win and stay in the hunt for a home playoff spot. That’s all that matters.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
WATCH: Apple TV - Free; TSN, RDS | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 27/50
Playoffocity Score: 15/50
The Whitecaps need this one. They’re sitting sixth in the West, two points out of fourth place and two points out of a Wild Card spot. They have to win.
It would be even better if Vancouver won AND new DP Stuart Armstrong looked the part.
D.C. United sign Ku-DiPietro to new contract: D.C. United have re-upped homegrown forward Ted Ku-DiPietro to a U22 Initiative contract through 2027 with an option in 2028. Ku-DiPietro, 22, initially signed with D.C. ahead of the 2022 season after shining at former USL Championship affiliate Loudoun United FC.
EA FC 25 player ratings released: Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi (88 overall) is the highest-rated MLS player, LAFC striker Olivier Giroud (83) ranks second, and Messi's Miami teammate Luis Suárez (82) completes the top three. Check out the full rankings here.
Good luck out there. Deliver memorable moments.