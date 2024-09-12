DC United sign Ted Ku-DiPietro to new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
D.C. United have re-upped homegrown forward Ted Ku-DiPietro to a U22 Initiative contract through 2027 with an option in 2028, the club announced Thursday.
Ku-DiPietro, 22, initially signed with D.C. ahead of the 2022 season after shining at former USL Championship affiliate Loudoun United FC.
"Ted is an exceptional young talent who has put in the work season after season to get to where he is today," said general manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay. "He is an exciting player who has the ability to take on defenders to create goal-scoring opportunities in the final third.
"The D.C. United Academy has a great history of developing young talent and creating pathways to reach the top level. Players like Ted are a testament to the organization and the success of the Pathway to Pro program. We are excited to sign Ted to this new contract and see his continued impact at the club."
A US youth international, Ku-DiPietro has 7g/6a in 59 regular-season appearances. Last year, Ku-DiPietro placed on the 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list.
"Ted has developed in so many areas this season to become a more consistent presence in our team," said head coach Troy Lesesne. "Knowing he's still in the early stages of his career, what excites us about Ted is his desire to challenge himself to keep improving. He sets a high bar for himself and will put in the work to achieve his next goals for himself and our club."
D.C. United currently hold the final Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot in the Eastern Conference, sitting ninth with 32 points.
