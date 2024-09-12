How Héctor Herrera makes Houston Dynamo reach "our best"

Pat Onstad will admit that he occasionally gets stressed out by the boldness and flair of the Houston Dynamo side he played a leading role in building, first and foremost by the confidence of their captain, Héctor Herrera .

“Héctor's been a big part of that group; they’ve come together and they enjoy each other's company. It's a little different than the teams that I played on; certainly we were a little more straightforward, physical. These guys love being around one another. I think that's why it probably works on the field … The possession, it starts and ends with Héctor."

“It gives me a heart attack,” Houston’s general manager told MLSsoccer.com this week, “when you see Héctor dummying balls through his legs at the top of the D in their own [penalty] box – sometimes you wonder! But it's also how the group plays.

Inevitably, that also involves risks – the sort the rugged, direct, championship-winning Dynamo sides Onstad starred for in the club’s early years would scarcely have dreamed of taking.

Powered by the vision and chemistry of HH and his midfield mates Artur , Amine Bassi and Coco Carrasquilla , La Naranja are one of the most possession-dominant teams in MLS, ranking among the league's elite in possession, field tilt, passes (both attempted and completed) and pass accuracy. MLSsoccer.com’s Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle recently went so far as to dub them “the Western Conference version of Columbus ,” a flattering comparison to the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions.

“So whether it's him and Amine Bassi or him and Artur’s relationship, his ability to link up with Coco, the way he reads our back line and gives them relief, he's a lot of fun to play with. And I think he's allowed us to play the way we're playing, in a little bit more methodical buildup game where things go through him.”

“He is a huge part of the last year and a half's growth of this club,” head coach Ben Olsen explained on Tuesday. “When I say we go as Héctor goes, it's true. We're at our best when he's on the field, when he's touching the ball, his ability to find relationships on the field. He's a very easy guy to play with.

While they haven’t reached the promised land just yet, HH has undoubtedly fashioned the team in his image, inspiring a sea change in identity that’s already reaped one major trophy and could lead the Dynamo to greater heights in the months and years ahead. Herrera has played 52 key passes in 2024 league play and ranks eighth in MLS total passes completed despite playing just 20 league matches, fewer than anyone else in the top 10, due to a knee ailment that sidelined him at the start of the season.

Herrera was widely tagged as the biggest acquisition in club history when he arrived from Atlético Madrid just over two years ago. With annual guaranteed compensation north of $5 million according to MLS Players Association documents, the longtime Mexico international was a statement signing, one Houston hoped would be transformative both on and off the pitch.

HH's persona

As is the norm among elite professionals, Herrera is a big personality, with high expectations for those around him. For Olsen, that’s a feature, not a bug, even if friction arises.

“He is a very loving guy, to his teammates, to staff,” said the coach, no shrinking daisy himself. “He's at times extremely passionate, like most great players are, and it's why he's been able to be in a few World Cups and play at the highest level. Because he has that ability to go to a very passionate place, and at times, yeah, that spills over, but I'll take that any day of the week, because of what he offers when the lights come on.

“It's been a real joy to work with him since the first time we sat down and had a conversation.”

That makes the Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup veteran both the face of the club and the soul of the locker room. As the latest edition of “Breakaway” reveals, he and his family have settled comfortably in the Bayou City, cruising the H-town highways in a large SUV and spending hot afternoons in the backyard pool like millions of other Texas households.

“I'm very happy with what I'm experiencing here in Houston, what we're achieving as a team,” Herrera told reporters in Spanish during a June media availability. “I personally feel very happy with the way they’ve received me here in the city, how they treat me and my family; that's very important. I try to live day to day as best as possible, prepare myself as best as possible to be able to help the team to be at the top – that's what we all want.”

Herrera’s bought in – so much so that Dynamo owner Ted Segal, whose primary residence is in New York, revealed last year how his club’s star player urged him to spend more time on the ground in Houston, to help speed the organization’s ongoing resurgence.