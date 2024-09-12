Matchday 32: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

The sprint to Decision Day on Oct. 19 continues as Matchday 32 of the 2024 season kicks off with a full slate.
A couple of big-time rivalry matches highlight the action, with hefty Audi MLS Cup Playoffs implications also abound throughout the weekend.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
Atlanta United vs. Nashville SC
Saturday, Sept. 14 - 7:30 pm ET
FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew
Saturday, Sept. 14 - 7:30 pm ET
D.C. United vs. New York City FC
Saturday, Sept. 14 - 7:30 pm ET
Inter Miami CF vs. Philadelphia Union
Saturday, Sept. 14 - 7:30 pm ET
CF Montréal vs. Charlotte FC
Saturday, Sept. 14 - 7:30 pm ET
Orlando City SC vs. New England Revolution
Saturday, Sept. 14 - 7:30 pm ET
Toronto FC vs. Austin FC
Saturday, Sept. 14 - 7:30 pm ET
Chicago Fire FC vs. New York Red Bulls
Saturday, Sept. 14 - 8:30 pm ET
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Real Salt Lake
Saturday, Sept. 14- 8:30 pm ET
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Minnesota United FC
Saturday, Sept. 14 - 8:30 pm ET
Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers
Saturday, Sept. 14 - 9:30 pm ET
LA Galaxy vs. LAFC
Saturday, Sept. 14 - 10:30 pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Saturday, Sept. 14 - 10:30 pm ET
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Sporting Kansas City
Sunday, Sept. 15 - 7:15 pm ET
Apple TV - Free, FS1
FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
This edition of Hell is Real sees both clubs battling for the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference. With rivalry bragging rights and an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot on the line, it should be a spirited match, as always, at TQL Stadium.
It also pits two of the brightest stars in MLS against one another in Columbus forward Cucho Hernández (13g/10a) and Cincinnati playmaker Luciano Acosta (11g/18a). Both players are among the frontrunners for this year's Landon Donovan MLS MVP award, while Cucho returns to action after his electric form earned him a call-up to the Colombian national team.
LA Galaxy vs. LAFC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Saturday's other big rivalry fixture is equally compelling as the Galaxy take on LAFC at a highly-anticipated El Trafico showdown at Dignity Health Sports Park. Whoever wins this match may well take the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference as the clubs have been jostling for that spot for much of the 2024 season.
This match will also see two of the league's most high-profile recent arrivals face off for the first time in this rivalry in legendary French striker Olivier Giroud for LAFC and longtime Borussia Dortmund superstar Marco Reus for the Galaxy.
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Real Salt Lake
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
This match could carry some heavy playoff seeding implications in the West as Real Salt Lake look to keep their hold on the No. 3 spot on the table, with the Colorado Rapids just three points of their pace. To do so they'll have to contend with a Dynamo side that has experienced some resurgent form of late, aided by Mexico international star Héctor Herrera and new Designated Player arrival Ezequiel Ponce.