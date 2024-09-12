Matchday 32: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Real Salt Lake

This match could carry some heavy playoff seeding implications in the West as Real Salt Lake look to keep their hold on the No. 3 spot on the table, with the Colorado Rapids just three points of their pace. To do so they'll have to contend with a Dynamo side that has experienced some resurgent form of late, aided by Mexico international star Héctor Herrera and new Designated Player arrival Ezequiel Ponce.