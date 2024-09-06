Your Friday Kickoff: Dallas eye a playoff spot, LAFC seek revenge in Matchday 31

All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more. The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your weekend by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order relative to their time slot. We have reached the point in the season where games carry a “playoffocity” score, too. 50/50 means a win or go-home game on Decision Day. It’s one of those weird weeks where players are missing on international breaks, by the way.
Columbus Crew vs. Seattle Sounders FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 40/50
Playoffocity Score: 30/50
The Crew are going into this one without Cucho and several supporting cast members thanks to the international break. That won’t keep us from calling it a major test for Seattle though.
With seven games left and a six-point gap between them and the playoff line, they won’t be too worried about missing out on the playoffs. The rest of the schedule is about jostling for position, avoiding a Wild Card spot and, maybe most importantly, getting Pedro de la Vega up to speed. It finally seems like he’s ready to be a consistent member of the starting lineup. Now I guess we’ll find out if he’s actually any good. If Seattle are going to make a postseason run, he needs to be.
On the other side, the Crew can leapfrog FC Cincinnati for second place with a win. They could head into Hell Is Real next week with a chance to wrap up the second spot in the East for good.
Houston Dynamo FC vs. LAFC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 40/50
Playoffocity Score: 38/50
The biggest game of the weekend is a rematch of one of the biggest games of last weekend. Houston got the better of LAFC in that meeting thanks to goals from new signings Ezequiel Ponce and Lawrence Ennali. Unfortunately, Houston lost Ennali to an ACL tear later in the match. Will Ponce alone add enough to the Dynamo attack to turn them into a contender?
Meanwhile, LAFC are looking to bounce back from their first loss to a non-Columbus side since May 4. They’ll have to do it shorthanded too. Very shorthanded. Denis Bounga, Mateusz Bogusz and Cristian Olivera are all out on international duty.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. FC Dallas
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 35/50
Playoffocity Score: 30/50
We’ve talked about the Whitecaps a few times this week but it’s worth reminding folks that they have an inside track on a top-four finish in the West right now. All they have to do is win their games in hand. Well, this is one of them. And they may be able to roll out new DP Stuart Armstrong for the first time.
That should be enough to give them the upper hand at home, but Dallas are still fighting for their playoff lives. They head into this one three points behind ninth-place Minnesota. That ninth spot is all that’s left for them. There should be some desperation here.
New York Red Bulls vs. Sporting Kansas City
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 20/50
Playoffocity Score: 25/50
The playoffocity here is entirely on the Red Bulls’ side. SKC are dead, but New York are still clinging to the final home playoff spot in the East. Somehow, they’ve held on to it despite pulling out just two wins in their last 11 games. They absolutely have to take advantage of hosting a team like SKC or this will start feeling a whole lot like a much too-typical Red Bulls season.
New England Revolution vs. St. Louis CITY SC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 26/50
Playoffocity Score: 10/50
We won’t pretend that this is a “good” game, but it’s got some interesting elements. Both sides have started reshaping their roster recently. That includes a trade between the two that sent their starting center backs in the opposite direction.
Neither is a contender and only the Revs have a slim shot at pushing for a spot in the postseason, but maybe we’re getting a look at two teams ready to take a step forward next year after taking a couple of steps back this season. And, well, the Revs do technically have two games in hand with a five-point gap between them and the playoff line. Don’t hold your breath for a playoff run, but it is still possible.
Chicago Fire FC vs. D.C. United
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 15/50
Playoffocity Score: 15/50
These two teams still technically have a chance at a playoff spot. And that’s all there really is to say about it.
Minnesota United loan Bran to Burton Albion: Minnesota United FC have loaned Costa Rican international midfielder Alejandro Bran to EFL League One side Burton Albion FC. Bran, 23, is on loan with the English third-tier side through the summer of 2025 with a purchase option.
- Joe Lowery looked at why the bubble teams in the Western Conference and the Eastern Conference will (or won’t) make the playoffs.
- Matt Doyle examined what a new era for Seattle might look like.
- Here’s what you need to know for Matchday 31.
- Columbus and Cincinnati can clinch playoff spots tomorrow.
- FC Cincinnati wingback Luca Orellano ran away with AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 30.
Good luck out there. Throw a bear when you can.