Seattle Sounders: What could a new era look like?

I think there are two ways to look at this mid-era limbo the 2024 Seattle Sounders find themselves caught in at the moment.

I’m not gonna lie: I largely agree with Taylor’s overall assessment of the Sounders. Their current core players are either guys who are better served as complementary pieces (Albert Rusnák, Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan) or who are unproven (Pedro de la Vega) at the MLS level. They lack elite match-winners, and as such they profile more as a good team that can occasionally make waves rather than as a true contender who can actually go head-to-head with the best in the region and win things.

We know this is, in fact, not just a take, but is The Way Things Are Now because any time the Sounders run into LAFC in the hallway, LAFC dump their books, give them an atomic wedgie and take all their lunch money.

It should not be surprising that Seattle aren’t the team they were from 2016 to 2022, which I think we’d all be comfortable calling “The Lodeiro Era.” Nico Lodeiro is with Orlando City now, and his partner in crime, Raúl Ruidíaz, has aged out of any meaningful role and is likely heading into his final few months as a Sounder.

I can count on one hand the number of MLS teams who have replaced match-winners of that caliber without missing a beat. It was always going to be hard, and they were likely always going to take a step backwards for at least a year or two. In the grand scheme of things, it’s worth mentioning how the Sounders have done much better at skating from one era to the next than their contemporaries in Toronto or Atlanta, and seem to be on a much tighter and more successful turnaround than the once-mighty LA Galaxy.

So with that said, here is Option No. 2, which is where I disagree with Taylor: Seattle were right to wait until winter to make the big moves. This summer wasn’t the time to go all-in on making more big changes, and the added flexibility they’ll have this winter meant it was smart to keep the powder dry. I’m not saying they shouldn’t have made any other signings — I gave them a C- for their summer window for a reason — but big moves? Nah.