Minnesota United loan Alejandro Bran to Burton Albion

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Minnesota United FC have loaned Costa Rican international midfielder Alejandro Bran to EFL League One side Burton Albion FC, the club announced Thursday.

Bran, 23, is on loan with the English third-tier side through the summer of 2025 with a purchase option.

Before the transaction, Minnesota permanently acquired Bran from Costa Rican top-flight team CS Herediano. In January, Bran joined Minnesota on loan from Herediano.

"In the time that we have worked with Alejandro, we have observed his development on and off the field, and are happy to permanently transfer Alejandro to MNUFC," chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad said in a release.

"With that being said, we were presented with an intriguing opportunity to loan Alejandro to Burton Albion, so we decided to provide him the opportunity to continue to develop his game in a competitive league like EFL League One."

This season, Bran scored once in 11 league appearances (six starts) for the Loons. His goal was the game-winner in Minnesota's season-opening trip to Austin FC.

Bran also has eight caps for Costa Rica and featured at Copa América 2024 this summer.