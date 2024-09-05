Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United loan Alejandro Bran to Burton Albion

Alejandro Bran - Minnesota United - loan
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Minnesota United FC have loaned Costa Rican international midfielder Alejandro Bran to EFL League One side Burton Albion FC, the club announced Thursday.

Bran, 23, is on loan with the English third-tier side through the summer of 2025 with a purchase option.

Before the transaction, Minnesota permanently acquired Bran from Costa Rican top-flight team CS Herediano. In January, Bran joined Minnesota on loan from Herediano.

"In the time that we have worked with Alejandro, we have observed his development on and off the field, and are happy to permanently transfer Alejandro to MNUFC," chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad said in a release.

"With that being said, we were presented with an intriguing opportunity to loan Alejandro to Burton Albion, so we decided to provide him the opportunity to continue to develop his game in a competitive league like EFL League One."

This season, Bran scored once in 11 league appearances (six starts) for the Loons. His goal was the game-winner in Minnesota's season-opening trip to Austin FC.

Bran also has eight caps for Costa Rica and featured at Copa América 2024 this summer.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Alejandro Bran Minnesota United FC

Related Stories

Sporting Kansas City transfer Kayden Pierre to Genk
St. Louis CITY loan Njabulo Blom to Kaizer Chiefs
Vancouver Whitecaps sign DP midfielder Stuart Armstrong
More News
More News
Matchday 31: How Columbus Crew, FC Cincinnati can clinch playoffs
Playoff Scenarios

Matchday 31: How Columbus Crew, FC Cincinnati can clinch playoffs
FIFA 2025 Club World Cup: Which teams have qualified?

FIFA 2025 Club World Cup: Which teams have qualified?
FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano wins Goal of the Matchday
Minnesota United loan Alejandro Bran to Burton Albion
Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United loan Alejandro Bran to Burton Albion
Matchday 31: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Matchday 31: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
Video
Video
Top storylines heading into Matchday 31 | Headlines
1:08

Top storylines heading into Matchday 31 | Headlines
Atlanta United: What's the best path forward?
4:47
This is MLS

Atlanta United: What's the best path forward?
St. Louis CITY: Did they win the summer transfer window?
1:53
This is MLS

St. Louis CITY: Did they win the summer transfer window?
Seattle Sounders: Can their attack get back on track?
3:15
This is MLS

Seattle Sounders: Can their attack get back on track?