Matchday 31: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

With the September FIFA international break ongoing, only six MLS matches will be played during Matchday 31. Highlighting the slate of games is Vancouver Whitecaps FC hosting FC Dallas, who sit just three points outside the final Audi MLS Cup Playoff spot in the West.
All Matchday 31 games are available on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.
Columbus Crew vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Saturday, Sept. 7 - 7:30 pm ET
New England Revolution vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Saturday, Sept. 7 - 7:30 pm ET
New York Red Bulls vs. Sporting Kansas City
Saturday, Sept. 7 - 7:30 pm ET
Chicago Fire FC vs. D.C. United
Saturday, Sept. 7 - 8:30 pm ET
Houston Dynamo FC vs. LAFC
Saturday, Sept. 7 - 8:30 pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. FC Dallas
Saturday, Sept. 7 - 10:30 pm ET
This Western Conference matchup features two teams in desperate need of three points but for very different reasons.
On Matchday 30, Vancouver held off Austin FC for a hard-fought 1-0 win, keeping them in the hunt for the final home playoff spot in the West. They trail the Colorado Rapids by just three points and will look to take advantage of their two games in hand to draw level with the Rocky Mountain side. With the formidable trio of Ryan Gauld (9g/10a), Brian White (12g/2a) and Fafà Picault (8g/4a) all injured or on international duty, the Caps' typically stout defense will be crucial in claiming three points. And will new DP midfielder Stuart Armstrong make his Vancouver debut?
Inversely, Dallas looked set to steal a point from the Rapids last Saturday, but were denied a draw by a 90+3' winner from Darren Yapi. Still, Dallas are just three points behind Minnesota United for the final playoff place, and will hope to keep pace with a much-needed victory. Dallas' DP trio of Jesús Ferreira, Alan Velasco and Petar Musa are all back and healthy and will look to cause the Whitecaps' backline problems en route to three points.