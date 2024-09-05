Matchday

Matchday 31: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

24MLS_Apple_Matchday_Info_MD31
MLSsoccer staff

With the September FIFA international break ongoing, only six MLS matches will be played during Matchday 31. Highlighting the slate of games is Vancouver Whitecaps FC hosting FC Dallas, who sit just three points outside the final Audi MLS Cup Playoff spot in the West.

All Matchday 31 games are available on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

MATCH 
WHEN
WATCH
Columbus Crew vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Saturday, Sept. 7 - 7:30 pm ET
New England Revolution vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Saturday, Sept. 7 - 7:30 pm ET
New York Red Bulls vs. Sporting Kansas City
Saturday, Sept. 7 - 7:30 pm ET
Chicago Fire FC vs. D.C. United
Saturday, Sept. 7 - 8:30 pm ET
Houston Dynamo FC vs. LAFC
Saturday, Sept. 7 - 8:30 pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. FC Dallas 
Saturday, Sept. 7 - 10:30 pm ET


Game of the Matchday

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. FC Dallas

This Western Conference matchup features two teams in desperate need of three points but for very different reasons.

On Matchday 30, Vancouver held off Austin FC for a hard-fought 1-0 win, keeping them in the hunt for the final home playoff spot in the West. They trail the Colorado Rapids by just three points and will look to take advantage of their two games in hand to draw level with the Rocky Mountain side. With the formidable trio of Ryan Gauld (9g/10a), Brian White (12g/2a) and Fafà Picault (8g/4a) all injured or on international duty, the Caps' typically stout defense will be crucial in claiming three points. And will new DP midfielder Stuart Armstrong make his Vancouver debut?

Inversely, Dallas looked set to steal a point from the Rapids last Saturday, but were denied a draw by a 90+3' winner from Darren Yapi. Still, Dallas are just three points behind Minnesota United for the final playoff place, and will hope to keep pace with a much-needed victory. Dallas' DP trio of Jesús Ferreira, Alan Velasco and Petar Musa are all back and healthy and will look to cause the Whitecaps' backline problems en route to three points.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday

Related Stories

Matchday 31: How Columbus Crew, FC Cincinnati can clinch playoffs
FIFA 2025 Club World Cup: Which teams have qualified?
FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano wins Goal of the Matchday
More News
More News
Matchday 31: How Columbus Crew, FC Cincinnati can clinch playoffs
Playoff Scenarios

Matchday 31: How Columbus Crew, FC Cincinnati can clinch playoffs
FIFA 2025 Club World Cup: Which teams have qualified?

FIFA 2025 Club World Cup: Which teams have qualified?
FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano wins Goal of the Matchday
Minnesota United loan Alejandro Bran to Burton Albion
Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United loan Alejandro Bran to Burton Albion
Matchday 31: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Matchday 31: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
Video
Video
Top storylines heading into Matchday 31 | Headlines
1:08

Top storylines heading into Matchday 31 | Headlines
Atlanta United: What's the best path forward?
4:47
This is MLS

Atlanta United: What's the best path forward?
St. Louis CITY: Did they win the summer transfer window?
1:53
This is MLS

St. Louis CITY: Did they win the summer transfer window?
Seattle Sounders: Can their attack get back on track?
3:15
This is MLS

Seattle Sounders: Can their attack get back on track?