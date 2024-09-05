Matchday 31: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

With the September FIFA international break ongoing, only six MLS matches will be played during Matchday 31. Highlighting the slate of games is Vancouver Whitecaps FC hosting FC Dallas , who sit just three points outside the final Audi MLS Cup Playoff spot in the West.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. FC Dallas

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Apple TV - MLS Season Pass WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET

This Western Conference matchup features two teams in desperate need of three points but for very different reasons.

On Matchday 30, Vancouver held off Austin FC for a hard-fought 1-0 win, keeping them in the hunt for the final home playoff spot in the West. They trail the Colorado Rapids by just three points and will look to take advantage of their two games in hand to draw level with the Rocky Mountain side. With the formidable trio of Ryan Gauld (9g/10a), Brian White (12g/2a) and Fafà Picault (8g/4a) all injured or on international duty, the Caps' typically stout defense will be crucial in claiming three points. And will new DP midfielder Stuart Armstrong make his Vancouver debut?