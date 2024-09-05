Western Conference: Why bubble teams will (or won’t) make playoffs

As teams fight to land one of the final postseason spots, let's examine why each Western Conference team will (and won’t) hop over the postseason line. Here's why your favorite fringe playoff team should be happy. Or sad.

With Decision Day (Oct. 19) rapidly approaching and most clubs having only seven regular-season matches left, the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs race is heating way, way up.

None of the West's bubble teams have easy schedules. But Minnesota’s ability to push forward with limited continuity relative to the other clubs vying for a playoff spot will be tested in a big way.

Two games against vastly improved St. Louis CITY , the same team that defeated the LA Galaxy last Sunday. A game against FC Cincinnati . Three games against sure-fire Western Conference playoff teams. One game against a team trying to claw their way into the postseason.

This team is increasingly deep and talented, and they’re out of their pre- Leagues Cup slump.

Kelvin Yeboah , in particular, has made an immediate impact. He’s another quality striker option at Eric Ramsay’s disposal and has been a threat running behind opposing backlines. Jefferson Díaz has a great athletic profile and upside on the ball, even if his mistake doomed Minnesota in their loss to Seattle a couple of weekends ago. We're also still waiting for new DP central midfielder Joaquín Pereyra to debut.

Minnesota United ’s summer transfer window flew under the radar because of the lack of big names and the timing of some deals. But I’ll say it: chief soccer officer Khaled El-Ahmad did great work during his first summer window in charge of the Loons.

Why they will make the playoffs: Because they’re the West’s best bubble team

Why they will make the playoffs: Because Brad Stuver is an eraser

There’s enough season left to be played that it’s difficult to settle on a definitive MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award winner. But if we’re creating a group of legitimate contenders to claim that title, Brad Stuver is clearly towards the top of that list. He’s saved 7.4 goals more than expected in the regular season, according to FBref, which is more than every goalkeeper in the league outside of Charlotte’s Kristijan Kahlina.

Stuver faces a ton of shots: Austin allow 15.1 shots per 90, which is more than everybody but the Galaxy. And yet? They’re still afloat. There’s not another player in the Western Conference bubble race who changes games like Stuver.

Why they won’t make the playoffs: Because the rest of the squad won’t stop doodling on the chalkboard

Stuver can erase a lot, but there’s too much for him to handle by himself. According to FBref, Josh Wolff’s team has the worst expected goal difference in the Western Conference and the second-worst in the entire league on a per-90-minute basis. The backline leaks chances and the attack hasn’t shown a consistent ability to turn possession into chances.