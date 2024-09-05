FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano wins Goal of the Matchday

FC Cincinnati wingback Luca Orellano ran away with AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 30, garnering 75.5% of the fan vote after beating Jonathan Sirois from 79.81 yards in a 4-1 win over CF Montréal. His second goal from over 40 yards out this season, Orellano's strike was the longest free kick goal since MLS started tracking the stat in 2010.
2nd place (9.2%), Facundo Torres: The Uruguayan Designated Player scored twice in Orlando City SC's 3-0 win against Nashville SC, including capping a lovely team move with a flying volley.
3rd place (8.8%), Mikael Uhre: It was an early Danish party for the Philadelphia Union, as Uhre cut inside before firing home a low shot from outside the box in a 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls.
4th place (6.5%), Pedro Vite: Vancouver Whitecaps FC kept their stellar road record alive with a 1-0 win over Austin FC, thanks to the Ecuadorian international's blistering shot after a setup from Scottish midfielder Ryan Gauld.
See all of the nominees here.