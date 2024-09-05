FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano wins Goal of the Matchday

FC Cincinnati wingback Luca Orellano ran away with AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 30, garnering 75.5% of the fan vote after beating Jonathan Sirois from 79.81 yards in a 4-1 win over CF Montréal. His second goal from over 40 yards out this season, Orellano's strike was the longest free kick goal since MLS started tracking the stat in 2010.