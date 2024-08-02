Your Friday Kickoff: Cincinnati, Salt Lake, Portland earn statement wins

Leagues Cup resumes tomorrow
You get a night off tonight. But it’s right back to it tomorrow when Inter Miami CF face Tigres and Monterrey take on Pumas. Check out the full schedule here.
FC Cincinnati sign Murphy to contract extension
FC Cincinnati have signed defender Ian Murphy to a contract extension through the 2026 season with an option for 2027. Murphy has 93 appearances across all competitions. The 24-year-old is in his third professional season after being selected No. 14 overall (first round) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.
Just a recap today for you before we get back to previewing things and recapping them at the same time. We’re only a few days away from the Round of 32 though, so stay sharp. We still have some things to talk out from last night.
OK, this isn’t really one of those things we really need to talk out. One of the best teams in MLS eased past one of the most not-good teams in LIGA MX at home. Querétaro are eliminated and FC Cincinnati are advancing. All that needs to be sorted out is whether New York City FC or Cincy win the group. It’s all gone about how you’d expect.
Yamil Asad provided the winner, and that is worth discussing. Asad arrived this year after spending his last five MLS seasons with D.C. United. His first year in MLS with Atlanta, he put up seven goals and 13 assists. The following year with D.C., he put up nine goals and eight assists. He bounced back and forth between stints with D.C. after that, but never came close to matching those first two seasons. This year he’s found a role and is starting to show flashes of the Asad we remembered. He has two goals and five assists in MLS play this year and can add a Leagues Cup goal to his tally as well now. It’s fun to see him back in a situation where he can succeed.
Oh, and we should really also mention that new Cincy center back Chidozie Awaziem made his debut in this one. They plugged the 27-year-old right into the starting lineup and they kept a clean sheet. Seems like a good sign.
OK, yeah, maybe we did need to talk this one out a little.
Ok, there’s definitely only one thing to talk about with this one and it’s Nelson Palacio demanding a soccer ball vacate his general area with immediate effect. Somehow, in the process of relocating said ball at roughly 1329 MPH, he managed to send it into the top left corner of the net from 35 yards out and deliver a 2-1 win for RSL.
That ball may not ever be ok again, but RSL are doing just fine. They just need to get to at least penalty kicks against Houston to clinch the top spot in their group.
Chicago had some hope early, but you know how that goes at this point. This one went as expected and Toluca sealed a spot in the Round of 32. They can win the group with a win over Sporting KC. Chicago are eliminated.
Oh.
Well, the whole deal for this one centered on there being lots of goals. I just kind of assumed both teams would be involved. Instead, Portland delivered one of the best results of the tournament so far by running Colorado off the pitch. New signing Mason Toye even got on the board for the Timbers.
I think all this means that it’s time to start asking important questions about this Portland team. They took down Colorado and Club León with relative ease in both group stage games. They’ve won the group and clinched a Round of 32 matchup with either FC Juárez or St. Louis. They’re one of the hottest teams in the league. Is it time to start seeing them as a genuine dark horse contender in this tournament? And is it time to start seeing them as a genuine dark horse contender in the West once Leagues Cup is over?
It’s starting to feel that way at least. You can count the number of teams in MLS with a more dynamic attack on one hand. They keep getting better. And it’s not like we haven’t seen Portland make a late run before. It’s worth your time to keep an eye on the Timbers from here on out.
Oh, by the way, Colorado have to beat León to advance. Just have to tack that on at the end. You end up as an afterthought when you get blasted 4-0. That’s just how it works.
- Olivier Giroud has officially arrived at LAFC.
- FC Cincinnati have their groove back in Leagues Cup.
- Jonathan Sigal picked out
- Olivier Giroud said that joining LAFC was "destiny.”
- André-Pierre Gignac and Luis Suárez are set to meet tomorrow.
- Chicharito is set to return to LA on Sunday.
- Olivier Giroud believes Antoine Griezmann will make his way to MLS one day.
- Here’s the full list of teams that have advanced or been eliminated from Leagues Cup so far.
Good luck out there. Store things in their proper place.