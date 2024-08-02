Your Friday Kickoff: Cincinnati, Salt Lake, Portland earn statement wins

FC Cincinnati have signed defender Ian Murphy to a contract extension through the 2026 season with an option for 2027. Murphy has 93 appearances across all competitions. The 24-year-old is in his third professional season after being selected No. 14 overall (first round) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.

You get a night off tonight. But it’s right back to it tomorrow when Inter Miami CF face Tigres and Monterrey take on Pumas. Check out the full schedule here.

Just a recap today for you before we get back to previewing things and recapping them at the same time. We’re only a few days away from the Round of 32 though, so stay sharp. We still have some things to talk out from last night.

OK, this isn’t really one of those things we really need to talk out. One of the best teams in MLS eased past one of the most not-good teams in LIGA MX at home. Querétaro are eliminated and FC Cincinnati are advancing. All that needs to be sorted out is whether New York City FC or Cincy win the group. It’s all gone about how you’d expect.

Yamil Asad provided the winner, and that is worth discussing. Asad arrived this year after spending his last five MLS seasons with D.C. United. His first year in MLS with Atlanta, he put up seven goals and 13 assists. The following year with D.C., he put up nine goals and eight assists. He bounced back and forth between stints with D.C. after that, but never came close to matching those first two seasons. This year he’s found a role and is starting to show flashes of the Asad we remembered. He has two goals and five assists in MLS play this year and can add a Leagues Cup goal to his tally as well now. It’s fun to see him back in a situation where he can succeed.

Oh, and we should really also mention that new Cincy center back Chidozie Awaziem made his debut in this one. They plugged the 27-year-old right into the starting lineup and they kept a clean sheet. Seems like a good sign.