Leagues Cup: Which teams advanced or are eliminated?

The Leagues Cup 2024 group stage is winding down, and soon 32 teams will be left standing when the knockout rounds begin on Aug. 7.
The tournament began with all 47 teams spanning Major League Soccer and LIGA MX. However, only the top two teams per group advance.
Qualified for knockout rounds
MLS (9)
- Austin FC
- Columbus Crew^
- D.C. United
- Inter Miami CF
- LAFC
- LA Galaxy
- Philadelphia Union
- St. Louis CITY SC
- Toronto FC
LIGA MX (5)
- Club América^
- CF Pachuca
- FC Juárez
- Mazatlán FC
- Tigres UANL
^ Earned bye to Round of 32 as reigning league champion.
Eliminated from the tournament
MLS (2)
- FC Dallas
- New York Red Bulls
LIGA MX (1)
- Club Puebla