FC Cincinnati sign Ian Murphy to contract extension

FC Cincinnati have signed defender Ian Murphy to a contract extension through the 2026 season with an option for 2027, the club announced Thursday.

Murphy has 1g/1a in 93 appearances across all competitions, memorably helping Cincy win the 2023 Supporters' Shield.

The 24-year-old is in his third professional season after being selected No. 14 overall (first round) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.

"We’re happy to extend Ian and keep him at the club," general manager Chris Albright said in a release.

"Ian has demonstrated tremendous growth in his three years here, and he’s played a key role in our club’s success since he was drafted. He’s a great teammate and a talented defender, and we’re looking forward to his continued development here with FC Cincinnati."

Murphy's role in 2024, with centers backs Matt Miazga and Nick Hagglund recovering from season-ending injuries, enters a greater spotlight. He joins US international Miles Robinson, newcomer Chidozie Awaziem and Kipp Keller along the backline.

At the Leagues Cup break, the Orange & Blue are second in the Eastern Conference with 48 points (15W-7L-3D).

