Olivier Giroud on Antoine Griezmann to LAFC rumors: "He will come here"

Black & Gold? More like Les Bleus 2.0.
Immediately on the heels of signing Olivier Giroud, the all-time leading scorer for the French men's national team, LAFC have been linked with a move for his 2018 World Cup-winning teammate Antoine Griezmann.
While tactically skating around confirming the reports, Giroud didn't hide his excitement for the potential reunion.
"When he'd seen the news that I signed for LAFC, he was a bit jealous," he said during his introductory press conference. "I told him, 'Don't worry, we will meet each other hopefully soon.' I don't know where we are with the club, but I sent him straight away when I saw that he was linked with the club and he told me 'Let's see.' I know he loves the US. Basketball, baseball, soccer. One day or the other he will come here."
West Coast answer to Miami's Big Four?
LAFC have consistently been one of the most ambitious sides in MLS from a roster-building perspective, and their moves to sign goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and Giroud have strengthened what is already an MLS Cup-contending roster.
Adding a third Les Bleus legend in Griezmann would be the feather in their cap, the West Coast version of Miami's Barcelona reunion consisting of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.
"One day for sure he will come," Giroud said. "It would be amazing, crazy, to have him also in the team with Hugo [Lloris] after what we achieved for France. Playing in the same team would be crazy. I can't imagine."
It's a scenario MLS Season Pass analyst Taylor Twellman has been imagining for months.
"You heard it here beginning in February. I've said that Griezmann and LAFC were a natural marriage waiting to happen," Twellman said on his Twellman's Takes YouTube series.
"Hugo Lloris, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann. All World Cup winners. All good friends. And all wanting their careers to end on Sunset Boulevard."