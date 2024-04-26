Your Friday Kickoff: Can Chicho Arango take down the undefeated Union?

San Jose Earthquakes sign López in club-record deal
The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired Argentine midfielder Hernán López as a Designated Player. The 23-year-old arrives from Argentine top-flight side Godoy Cruz. He is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with options for 2027-28. To land López, San Jose reportedly spent a club-record $6 million transfer fee. Their previous club-record deal involved Ecuadorian international midfielder Carlos Gruezo for reportedly around $3 million.
All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more. The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your matchday by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order compared to their time slot.
Philadelphia Union vs. Real Salt Lake
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 43/50
Chicho Arango takes his MVP campaign to Philly in this one. It’s going to rule.
The Union are undefeated and Arango has RSL looking like a genuine contender in the West. If they can hand the Union their first loss of the year, and pull that off at Subaru Park, it will be time to put them in the Western Conference’s top tier.
New York Red Bulls vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 40/50
This isn’t a typical Tier Three matchup, but when both teams come in sitting near the top of their respective conferences in points per game, we have to pay attention. Plus, it’s increasingly fascinating to see how comparatively anti-Energy Drink Soccer the Red Bulls are becoming. I barely recognize them anymore. That seems to be a good thing.
Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy
WATCH: Apple TV - Free; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN | Saturday, 1:45 pm ET
Watchability Score: 32/50
The Galaxy are automatically Tier Two at this point. When you’re this good in attack and this bad defensively, you’re a perfect Watchgridometer team. There will be goals. And if Austin score like three of them on 0.8 xG and wins, then we’ll know for sure that we’re doing 2022 all over again.
FC Cincinnati vs. Colorado Rapids
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 38/50
Neither team has a major entertainment factor right now, but their narratives are strong. The Rapids have picked up 10 points in their last four games, and four of those points came against LAFC and Inter Miami. This is another big test for a team that’s starting to show genuine proof of concept.
Columbus Crew vs. CF Montréal
WATCH: Apple TV - Free; TSN, RDS | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 30/50
Poor Montréal have to go back on the road again. The good news for them, though, is the Crew might trot out something close to their MLS NEXT Pro side for this while the first team gets ready for their second leg against CF Monterrey. The bad news for them is that the Crew’s NEXT Pro team tends to be have plenty of up-and-coming talent. So. I’m just saying, don’t count the kids out against an injury-plagued Montréal side.
D.C. United vs. Seattle Sounders FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 31/50
I’m just going to spend the whole game being mad that neither of these teams are living up to their underlying numbers.
Minnesota United FC vs. Sporting Kansas City
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 37/50
Sporting KC are giving up about three goals per game and watching leads evaporate left and right. Minnesota can’t win at home despite clearly being a good MLS team. Something has to give. Whatever happens, I’m going to guess many goals will be involved.
LAFC vs. Portland Timbers
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 38/50
The Timbers, like Sporting KC and the Galaxy, have no real interest in doing much defensively right now. They’re scoring a decent amount, though. If anything about LAFC games so far holds true, then this one will be scoresy, close and probably end with a pretty underwhelming result for one or both fanbases.
New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami CF
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 29/50
New England are in danger.
Orlando City SC vs. Toronto FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 29/50
I mean, if you’re looking for a late comeback, odds are high that you get one here. The Lions have earned points with goals in the 89th minute or later in each of the past three games.
New York City SC vs. Charlotte FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 27/50
New York City are increasingly climbing up the watchability rankings. They’re starting to create chances at a high level, making the most of a lengthy homestand. Charlotte are going to do their best to ruin all of that, though. Or at least, on paper, they’re going to try. It seemed like that was the plan against Minnesota last weekend, and, well, it didn’t work out.
FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 24/50
If anyone scores in this one, it might be a minor miracle. Not even the rivalry angle can shoot this one up the rankings, especially not after Houston’s performance against Austin last week.
Chicago Fire FC vs. Atlanta United
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 23/50
The Fire are looking to bounce back from an atrocious 4-0 home loss last weekend. Atlanta’s attack probably won’t let them do it, but, then again, Atlanta also seems to be giving away free goals these days.
Nashville SC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 18/50
There’s good news on the horizon for San Jose. But their newest transfer, Hernan López, isn’t here yet. There’s good news now for Nashville. Walker Zimmerman is back. Still, both these teams are plummetting down the standings.
