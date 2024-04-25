San Jose Earthquakes land prized target Hernán López: "Today we got better"

The last-place San Jose Earthquakes spent big – bigger than ever, in fact – to land Argentine midfielder Hernán López. Now, they’ve got equally big plans for their club-record signing .

“This isn’t something that we’re looking for him to find his rhythm within the next couple of years. We feel like this player can help us win today.”

“This move is to ensure that we can compete today. He’s gonna come in and help us win as soon as he gets here,” Leitch told reporters on a conference call.

That was the message from general manager Chris Leitch after Thursday’s announcement confirming the 23-year-old’s arrival from Godoy Cruz for a reported $6 million transfer fee.

Magic on the ball 🪄. Greatness in his blood 🐐. Hernán López. Coming soon to a midfield near you. pic.twitter.com/iqk4cFYgx8

Top target secured

The Quakes are understandably high on López, who posted 7g/6a in 51 all-competition appearances for Godoy Cruz. He also happens to be the great-nephew of Argentine legend Diego Maradona.

“We also feel like we’re catching him on the front end of it. We feel like he’s going to continue to get better,” Leitch said. “And I think that is a big pillar of our plan. We want to compete today.”

San Jose have failed to do just that so far this season. Currently at the bottom of the overall league standings (1W-8L-0D, 3 points), the Quakes have scored just 13 goals over nine games while giving up an MLS-worst 24.

Still, Leitch is convinced the club has added the missing piece needed to get new teammates Cristian Espinoza, Jeremy Ebobisse and Amahl Pellegrino gelling in attack.