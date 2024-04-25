San Jose Earthquakes land prized target Hernán López: "Today we got better"

The last-place San Jose Earthquakes spent big – bigger than ever, in fact – to land Argentine midfielder Hernán López. Now, they’ve got equally big plans for their club-record signing.
That was the message from general manager Chris Leitch after Thursday’s announcement confirming the 23-year-old’s arrival from Godoy Cruz for a reported $6 million transfer fee.
“This move is to ensure that we can compete today. He’s gonna come in and help us win as soon as he gets here,” Leitch told reporters on a conference call.
“This isn’t something that we’re looking for him to find his rhythm within the next couple of years. We feel like this player can help us win today.”
Top target secured
The Quakes are understandably high on López, who posted 7g/6a in 51 all-competition appearances for Godoy Cruz. He also happens to be the great-nephew of Argentine legend Diego Maradona.
“We also feel like we’re catching him on the front end of it. We feel like he’s going to continue to get better,” Leitch said. “And I think that is a big pillar of our plan. We want to compete today.”
San Jose have failed to do just that so far this season. Currently at the bottom of the overall league standings (1W-8L-0D, 3 points), the Quakes have scored just 13 goals over nine games while giving up an MLS-worst 24.
Still, Leitch is convinced the club has added the missing piece needed to get new teammates Cristian Espinoza, Jeremy Ebobisse and Amahl Pellegrino gelling in attack.
"What I would say is today we got better on the field," Leitch noted as the Primary Transfer Window closes. “I'm still very confident that this team that you see right now can compete for MLS playoffs, for Leagues Cup, for US Open Cup. That doesn't mean we will stop trying to get better. We will – we've already started working on the summer as well."
Pressure mounting
San Jose will likely be without López in the short term as he awaits his work visa, but Leitch stressed the need for head coach Luchi Gonzalez to start righting the ship as soon as possible – beginning with Saturday's visit to Nashville SC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
"We're all on the hot seat, we're in pro sports," Leitch said. "I'm on the hot seat. Everyone is. This is what we do. We're in a results-oriented business, there's no hiding behind that part of it."
With that specifically in mind, the Quakes have made the most significant player investment in club history.
“[We] shattered our previous transfer record by more than double to bring in a player that costs big money,” Leitch said. “I believe it shows the intent of our owner and our club to be a competitor in this league."