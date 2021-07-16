Young USMNT provides the expected vs. Martinique

It was also against Martinique, so it’s dangerous to read too much into the scoreline or even the individual performances. As Berhalter said after the final whistle, “We’re not jumping to conclusions on anyone based on tonight.”

The final was 6-1 and honestly, that scoreline flattered Martinique a little bit. The US men’s national team was that good on Thursday night in Kansas City, smashing Les Matinino on the rocks of their relentless and ruthless possession, always looking forward and always putting pressure on goal. It was, in that way, the kind of performance head coach Gregg Berhalter had demanded from his side after the fairly listless 1-0 win over Haiti in the group stage opener.

But to me the Man of the Match was young James Sands in the middle of that back three. He had more touches than any other US player, and completed 96 percent of his passes. In a vacuum that could mean he was playing too slow, but not in this game. In this game he was able to repeatedly hit disguised passes into pockets, freeing the likes of Williamson, Hoppe and Roldan to make decisive attacking plays:

Daryl Dike had two goals. Cristian Roldan and Matthew Hoppe, who nominally played underneath Dike in a 3-4-2-1, were massive contributors on both sides of the ball. Eryk Williamson was a dynamic two-way presence. Walker Zimmerman won everything in the air and hit some the night’s bravest passes.

In 2021 those same metrics have him in the 90th percentile as a distributor. He is, for NYCFC, a weapon. And now it’s looking like he’s the same for the USMNT.

It matches what he’s done in league play with NYCFC over the past 12 months. By some metrics he was dead last at his position as a passer of the ball in 2019 — a pure destroyer whose only mantra was “get it off my foot and recycle the possession.” He didn’t look scared, precisely, of passing forward. It just looked like it never occurred to him to do so.

Here is the thing about that: If you’re going to play with three center backs, at least one of them has to be comfortable advancing the ball upfield more than just nominally. Sands was really, really good at that.

“I liked his game today. I thought it was excellent,” said Berhalter afterward. “He battled, he competed, his passing was excellent. So it gives us an option. You don’t always have the opportunity to play three in the back, but he gives you that option, certainly.”

That mandate didn’t last, though. Sands, more than anyone else on the US, was the one responsible for pulling those lines apart.

His ability to disguise his passes like the three in that clip above, drawing the defense away from his intended target and then playing across their momentum, is a weapon — one that was particularly devastating against a Martinique side with a clear, early mandate to keep their lines tight (it was shocking how compact they were through the first 10 minutes).

Williamson is a 24-year-old who, at this time last year, had only ever started three MLS games. Gianluca Busio is a 19-year-old who, at this time last year, had never played professionally as a defensive midfielder. Their presence is a reminder of how quickly national team depth charts can change when players get the right club opportunities at the right spots.

This game also served as a reminder of just how much polishing both players still have to do. Williamson was occasionally spectacular, gliding around the field and advancing play to dangerous spots with seeming ease, then hitting telling passes once he got there. He also, quite often, took too many touches and lost possession in bad spots — the types of spots where a team like Canada would turn those lost possessions into quick transitions and counterattacking opportunities.

Williamson needs to harness his considerable skill and confidence and marry it with just a bit of prudence in those moments. That will most likely come with time.

The same for Busio, whose faults during this game were less about lost possessions (though he did have a few of those thanks to his penchant for playing hospital balls) and more about lost 50/50s. He went just 2-for-9 in his duels, repeatedly getting rag-dolled by the bigger, stronger, older Martinique midfielders on 50/50s.

Berhalter didn’t name names, but it seemed pretty clear who he was talking about in this postgame quote: "I didn't think we were competing well enough on [2nd balls].”

That, from Busio, will most likely come with time both on the field and in the weight room. I’m not saying he needs to go with the full Goretzka-at-Bayern transformation, but physical strength matters in this game, and there were quite a few moments out there where Busio’s lack of it cost the US a 50/50.

Against a better team, that could’ve hurt pretty bad.