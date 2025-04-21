Young Players: Who stepped up on Matchday 9?

With the dust settled from a jam-packed Matchday 9, MLS's young stars were back at it with more goals and big-time performances to help their teams get results.
Here are this weekend's YPOTW standouts.
Seattle's homegrown midfielder put in a monster effort to aid his team's 3-0 rout of Nashville SC at Lumen Field, assisting on Pedro de la Vega's 30th-minute screamer and creating two big chances. This performance only fuels the transfer buzz surrounding the 19-year-old Mexican international.
It wasn't Lionel Messi or Luis Suárez who netted the game-winner for Inter Miami CF in front of a record 60,000-plus fans at Cleveland's Huntington Bank Field. It was their 19-year-old academy product, who notched the match's lone goal in the Herons' 1-0 victory to quiet a previously high-flying Columbus side.
Sullivan's ascent to stardom continued on Saturday with his first goal of the season, and it was certainly one for the highlight reel. The 21-year-old has been crucial to Philadelphia's strong start in their first year under Bradley Carnell.
Austin FC's 20-year-old midfielder was excellent in helping the Verde & Black to a 1-0 victory over the LA Galaxy, going all 90 minutes while completing 97 percent of his passes (28/29) and creating two chances. He was also active on defense, winning both of his tackles and logging two clearances.
- Christopher Applewhite: It was a disappointing result for Nashville in Seattle, but they did get to see the MLS debut of their 17-year-old homegrown defender, who signed with the club in January after rising through the club's youth ranks.
- Brian Gutiérrez: The Chicago Fire FC maestro added another goal to his tally with an 85th-minute penalty kick in his team's 3-2 defeat vs. FC Cincinnati.
- Édier Ocampo: Vancouver's 21-year-old right back continues to be a steady contributor for the Supporters' Shield-leading 'Caps. Ocampo started and went the full 90 as Vancouver took a solid road point in Saturday's scoreless draw at St. Louis CITY.