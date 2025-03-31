Young Players: Who stepped up on Matchday 6?

MLS's rising stars were on full display again in Matchday 6, which included a first-time goal-scorer and several heroic defensive efforts.
Here's who stood out after another round of results early this season.
San Jose's 21-year-old midfielder checked another milestone off the list on Saturday, scoring his first MLS goal in the 32nd minute of the Quakes' 1-1 draw vs. Seattle Sounders FC
A local product of San Jose State University, Leroux also logged his first career assist in Matchday 1, so he's off to a nice start in Bruce Arena's first year at the helm.
Sullivan's been a regular YPOTW selection in the early going, and he earned another one for his performance in Philly's narrow 2-1 defeat at Inter Miami.
His 80th-minute assist gave his team a lifeline late in the match and marked his fourth of the year through six games. If he keeps up this pace, he'll put himself on track to surpass his career-high 11 helpers, which he logged in last year's breakout campaign.
One of the best goals of the weekend belongs to LAFC's Ukrainian left back. The Black & Gold nearly came back from a 3-0 deficit after a disastrous start at San Diego FC, thanks in part to a golazo off Smolyakov's foot.
Inter Miami's highly-rated homegrown helped key their win over the Union, combining with legendary teammate Jordi Alba, then logging the primary assist on Robert Taylor's 23rd-minute opener.
Cremaschi now has two assists this season and has become an integral part of Miami's midfield, as the US youth international's stock continues to rise.
The Portland Timbers are enjoying a resurgent stretch, in part due to some more rock-solid play from their 21-year-old New Zealand international center back.
After aiding Portland's commanding 3-1 result over Houston Dynamo FC on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, Surman has now started all six of his team's matches so far this season, showcasing his defensive prowess while completing an impressive 90.8% of his passes.
- Alex Freeman: One of the biggest early-season surprise standouts continues to be Orlando City's 20-year-old right back. Freeman started and played the full 90 for a fifth straight match, helping key Orlando's 2-1 victory at the LA Galaxy.
- Gilberto Flores: Cincy's Paraguayan U22 center back has already drawn four starts this season, the latest being a solid 90-minute shift in Saturday's 2-1 win at Nashville SC.
- Sergio Oregel: Chicago Fire FC have leaned heavily on their 19-year-old homegrown midfielder, who's started all six matches of the season. He's been up to the challenge, putting in another 90-minute effort in Chicago's 1-1 draw vs. CF Montréal.