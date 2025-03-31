Young Players: Who stepped up on Matchday 6?

Sullivan 's been a regular YPOTW selection in the early going, and he earned another one for his performance in Philly 's narrow 2-1 defeat at Inter Miami .

His 80th-minute assist gave his team a lifeline late in the match and marked his fourth of the year through six games. If he keeps up this pace, he'll put himself on track to surpass his career-high 11 helpers, which he logged in last year's breakout campaign.