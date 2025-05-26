Young Players: Who stepped up in Matchday 15?

Multiple game-winning goals were among the highlights from another big week for the rising stars from around MLS.
Here's who made the cut for our latest selections for Young Players of the Matchday.
RBNY's 2-0 victory at D.C. United was bookended by a 95th-minute insurance tally from the 20-year-old Ghanaian forward. Sofo's season is off to a promising start, with this latest strike marking his third goal in eight appearances (six starts).
Sullivan's second goal of the season was a legitimate golazo to kickstart Philadelphia's wild 3-3 draw against Inter Miami CF, continuing a level-up campaign for the 21-year-old homegrown midfielder. The stellar form has earned Sullivan his first-ever USMNT call-up, which will see him partake in a pre-Gold Cup camp along with 15 other MLS representatives.
With his 41st-minute game-winner in Colorado's 1-0 victory over visiting St. Louis CITY SC, Yapi has now surpassed his goal total from his last season with his third of the season in 633 minutes. Colorado have high hopes that the 20-year-old homegrown forward can emerge as a future line-leader, which would be a massive development for Chris Armas and Co.
Amid a downturn in form for Real Salt Lake, Luna continues to be a bright spot for Pablo Mastroeni's side. His fourth-minute strike in RSL's eventual 3-2 defeat to Vancouver ties his career-high of eight goals set last year, and he grabbed his third assist of the season for good measure.
Making just his third start of the season, Valenzuela got his team back in the game with a 70th-minute strike in Cincinnati's eventual 4-2 defeat at Atlanta United. With three goals in just 327 minutes, the 20-year-old midfielder is making his case for more playing time under head coach Pat Noonan.
- Alex Freeman: He didn't have one of the splash plays that are becoming a regular occurrence, but the emerging fullback was rock-solid in helping Orlando City SC to a clean sheet in their 1-0 win over the Portland Timbers.
- Nathan Ordaz: Mark down a second straight game with a goal contribution for LAFC's 20-year-old forward, who's up to 3g/2a on the season while emerging as a first-choice starter over legendary teammate Olivier Giroud.
- Noah Allen: Inter Miami's 21-year-old defender showed why he's become a mainstay in the Herons' first-choice XI, notching his second assist of the season in their goal-filled draw at Philadelphia.