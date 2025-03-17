Young Players: Who stepped up on Matchday 4?

Matchday 4 is in the books and, as usual, we've got plenty to work with as far as young players to spotlight.
We'll start down in Austin, where a standout homegrown keyed one of the most surprising results of the weekend.
Austin FC's 20-year-old midfielder is off to a strong start to his fifth season with the Verde, tallying the game-winning assist in ATX's 1-0 upset of LAFC at BMO Stadium. That marked his second helper of the season, as he appears primed to maintain a regular role in Nico Estévez's first year at the helm.
As the 21-year-old Real Salt Lake standout prepares to join the USMNT for the Concacaf Nations League Finals, he may have just turned in one of his best performances yet at the club level.
Luna was central to his team's 2-1 win over the Houston Dynamo, logging the assist on Diogo Gonçalves's opener just one minute into the game, then taking matters into his own hands with a first-half stoppage time goal that stood as the game-winner.
It wasn't the prettiest of victories for New York City FC, but Fernández's 38th-minute equalizer in their 2-1 result over New England showed the type of dynamic skills the 21-year-old Argentine brings to the table. This counter-attack, where he combined with teammate Hannes Wolf, was a thing of beauty.
Vancouver's vibes to start their 2025 season are unmatched, and their 21-year-old Colombian defender was a key contributor in improving the Whitecaps' record to an unblemished 4W-0L-0D. Making his first start of the season at right back, Ocampo helped the 'Caps log an impressive clean sheet that preserved their 1-0 victory at FC Dallas.
It's been a challenging start to the season for the Timbers, but the performance of their New Zealand international defender has been a notable bright spot.
- Kim Joon-Hong: D.C. United's 21-year-old goalkeeper got his first clean sheet of the season, making three saves in his team's 0-0 draw vs. CF Montréal.
- Alex Freeman: The Orlando City defender is looking like he could be a regular YPOTW fixture this season. After scoring his first MLS goal in Matchday 2, Freeman has gone the full 90 in each of the Lions' last two matches and continues to look the part of an MLS starter.
- Jack McGlynn: Houston's new centerpiece got his first assist with his new club, albeit in a losing effort against RSL. Even so, the assist figures to be the first of many for the offseason trade arrival from the Philadelphia Union.