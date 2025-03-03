Young Players: Who stepped up on Matchday 2?

Matchday 2 is in the books, and there was no shortage of standout performances to choose from for this week's YPOTM.
We'll start with a Philadelphia Union side long hailed for their success in this particular arena. They also happen to be off to arguably the hottest offensive start in the league.
Coming off a breakout 2024 campaign (5g/11a), Philadelphia's 20-year-old midfielder looks primed for another level-up this season. Sullivan is off to a blazing start helping orchestrate Philly's midfield, logging three assists over his first two games, including a pair in Saturday's 4-1 romp of FC Cincinnati.
The craziest goal of the weekend belongs to D.C. United's 2024 MLS SuperDraft pick, who salvaged a miraculous 2-2 draw against Chicago Fire FC with an absurd bicycle-kick golazo. Tack on the assist he logged in D.C.'s season-opener vs. Toronto FC, and the 20-year-old Georgetown product is enjoying a notably strong start to his 2025 campaign.
After transferring Diego Gómez to English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported club-record fee, his de-facto replacement couldn't be off to a better start for Inter Miami.
Segovia helped key Inter Miami's Lionel Messi-less 4-1 rout of Houston Dynamo FC with two goals and an assist, giving him 3g/1a through two MLS matches. The 21-year-old Venezuelan international arrived in January from Portuguese top-flight side Casa Pia AC.
Could the 20-year-old defender emerge as a regular contributor for Oscar Pareja's side? His first MLS start (fifth appearance) was a successful one, as he opened his account with a 35th-minute goal to help Orlando City to a 4-2 victory over Toronto FC.
San Jose are off to a fast start to the Bruce Arena era, and the 21-year-old midfielder has been a surprisingly integral piece in the early going. Arena has given Leroux the start in each of the Quakes' first two matches, and he's rewarded the faith with an assist while completing 88.5% of his passes.
- Santi Morales: The Inter Miami product made his MLS debut on Sunday, coming off the bench and playing the final eight minutes of the contest. The 17-year-old first joined the club in 2019 as part of Inter Miami's first academy class.
- Mohammed Sofo: The New York Red Bulls' 20-year-old forward made his first MLS start and scored his first MLS goal as part of his 78-minute shift in Saturday's 2-0 win vs. Nashville SC.
- Pedrinho: The FC Dallas up-and-comer also marked his first MLS start with a goal, netting a 43rd-minute tally as part of his team's exciting 3-3 draw vs. Colorado.