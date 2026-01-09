San Diego FC acquire Danish defender Osvald Søe

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

San Diego FC have acquired defender Osvald Søe from Danish second-division side Boldklubben af 1893, the club announced Friday.

The 20-year-old Denmark youth international is under contract through the 2027-28 MLS season with options through 2029-30.

Søe has two goals in 53 appearances (all competitions) for B.93 FC since debuting in 2023. Internationally, he's featured four times for Denmark's U-19s.

“Osvald is a high-potential defender we’ve been tracking closely that has already gained significant experience for his age,” said SDFC sporting director Tyler Heaps. “He shows characteristics we value with and without the ball and plays with a level of maturity beyond his years.

"We believe he has the potential to continue developing at a high level here in San Diego, and we’re excited to welcome him to the club.”

San Diego are coming off a record-breaking 2025 debut season, setting expansion records for points (63) and wins (19) while reaching the Western Conference Final.