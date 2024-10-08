Young Players: Who stepped up in Matchday 36 & 37?

With only a matter of days – hours, really – until the 2024 edition of the MLSsoccer.com 22 Under 22 rankings drop, rising talents across the league put in work across Matchdays 36 and 37.

We’ll start by the Bay, where a prodigal son, one we expect to feature prominently in the 22U22 list, made a triumphant and timely return to his home region to face the club where his professional journey began.

Young players chipped in with game-winning goals, midfield mastery and other clutch contributions to key results over the past week of action, along with a hard-earned moment of redemption and recovery here and there.

After dropping points against sides below them in the table for three games running, during which time the Seattle Sounders have surged past them in the Western Conference standings, RSL really, really needed to regain winning ways on their visit to the last-place San Jose Earthquakes . But it proved trickier than it seemed in a tight, scrappy match at PayPal Park.

“Probably one of the best feelings I've had in this game playing soccer,” he later said. The same surely can’t be said of the Quakes faithful, as they gazed upon one that got away .

Luna rose through the Quakes’ academy as a teenager before departing in search of the different pathway he felt he needed. And he, along with a large contingent of loved ones in the stands, were clearly delighted he could produce such a poetic outcome on home soil.

With the second half ticking away, the tattooed playmaker from nearby Sunnyvale, California flashed tidy technique to conjure a gorgeously-struck finish – his seventh of the season in league play – from well outside the penalty box with his weaker left foot for the game-winner. He also completed 86% of his 48 passes including one chance created, and tabbed four recoveries and three defensive actions.

Up next: His first call-up to the senior Mexican national team, where he’s the squad's youngest member by nearly two years. And maybe even an El Tri debut vs. the country of his birth.

The teenage homegrown was understatedly influential, we might say, in the 3-0 midweek thrashing of Vancouver , with 44/48 passes completed (92%) and seven passes into the final third, 3/5 ground duels won, four defensive actions and three recoveries. He then earned widespread man-of-the-match reviews in a 1-0 win at Colorado : 45/51 passing with two key passes, 3/3 tackles and 8/13 ground duels won, a whopping 12 defensive actions and 12 recoveries and two fouls drawn.

At this point, we probably don’t need to tell you the Alaskan was at the center of all that, as usual.

We mentioned the Sounders earlier, and sure enough, the Rave Green just keep on trucking, taking nine of nine points available in eight days and running their unbeaten streak to six. They’re now assured of home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and can clinch the Cascadia Cup trophy with a Decision Day win over their rivals from Portland next week.

Fifteen touches, in a fleeting 12 official minutes. That’s all the Atlanta homegrown got across the Five Stripes’ two weighty home matches, substitute cameos in both the loss to Montreal and the massive 2-1 win over RBNY . And goodness, did he make the most of them.

With his team winless since August, in desperate need of points to sustain their playoff ambitions, the 21-year-old had ice in his veins when Alexey Miranchuk played him into acres of space as Atlanta defended a 1-0 lead in injury time at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

You’d never know it was his first goal of the season as he dribbled in and drilled a composed strike past Carlos Coronel to provide what proved the eventual margin of victory – a victory that gives ATL a chance to sneak into the playoffs with a win at Orlando and some help elsewhere. Wolff completed all 11 of his passes over the past week, too. But that goal may prove massive.

“You just got to stay calm, look at the goalie, make sure he’s set and then just go with your spot,” Wolff told reporters postgame.