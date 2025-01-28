CF Montréal acquire midfielder Hennadii Synchuk

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
CF Montréal have acquired midfielder Hennadii Synchuk from Ukrainian second-division side Metalist Kharkiv, the club announced Tuesday.
The 18-year-old Ukrainian youth international has signed a U22 Initiative deal through 2028 with an option for 2029.
Synchuk has 1g/1a in 37 appearances across all competitions for Metalist Kharkiv since making his professional debut in 2023.
He's represented Ukraine at various youth levels, including the 2024 UEFA European Under-19 Championship.
"We are very pleased to welcome this young high-potential player to our club," CF Montréal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais said. "In a role playing behind the striker, he is a dynamic offensive player with the skills and technique to be a difference maker in the final third.
"Hennadii has a great ability not only to make the final pass, but also to score and to take on defenders. We want to place him in the best possible conditions to ensure he integrates well into the group, and we are confident he will bring a new dimension to our attack."
Synchuk joins strikers Giacomo Vrioni and Prince Owusu as additions to Montréal's attack. Last year, their 48 goals scored were bottom-third in MLS.
Montréal's 2025 season, their second under head coach Laurent Courtois, begins on Feb. 22 at Atlanta United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
