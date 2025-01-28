CF Montréal acquire midfielder Hennadii Synchuk

The 18-year-old Ukrainian youth international has signed a U22 Initiative deal through 2028 with an option for 2029.

Synchuk has 1g/1a in 37 appearances across all competitions for Metalist Kharkiv since making his professional debut in 2023.

He's represented Ukraine at various youth levels, including the 2024 UEFA European Under-19 Championship.

"We are very pleased to welcome this young high-potential player to our club," CF Montréal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais said. "In a role playing behind the striker, he is a dynamic offensive player with the skills and technique to be a difference maker in the final third.