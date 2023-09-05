Young Players: Who most impressed in Matchdays 29 & 30?

As disappointing as the TFC tenure of Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi has been up to now, here everything worked like Bob Bradley would’ve drawn it up last year, as Kerr ’s willing legs and smart understanding of space magnified the quality of the Italian internationals flanking him in Toronto’s attacking trident.

Kerr teed up Insigne for the game’s opening goal with a smart channel run and clinical cutback after a Philly turnover in the back. He then linked up with Bernardeschi on the winner after a smart through ball from Kobe Franklin, peeling away from his marker to latch onto Bernardeschi’s deflected cross and calmly slot home. You could see his influence on TFC’s third, too, as Kerr occupied the attention of the Union’s center backs while Jonathan Osorio stole in at the back post to net a classy diving header.