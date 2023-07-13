Matchday

Xherdan Shaqiri! Chicago Fire star scores vintage golazo 

That looks awfully familiar from Xherdan Shaqiri.

WATCH: Xherdan Shaqiri nets set-piece magic for Chicago Fire FC

In style, Chicago Fire FC's star midfielder completed a 3-0 win over CF Montréal on Wednesday evening. He stood over a 33rd-minute free kick, passed into Maren Haile-Selassie for a layoff and then curled home a top-corner golazo past goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois, benefitting from the improved angle.

The strike, which gave Shaqiri 3g/4a in 17 games this season, was reminiscent of highlight-reel moments he's accumulated across an acclaimed career. The four-time World Cup veteran with Switzerland, before joining two winters ago as Chicago's club-record signing, played for European clubs like Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

With Shaqiri's virtuoso performance, Chicago have now won four of their last five games (4W-1L-0D). They'll hope to keep this good form intact on Saturday when hosting struggling Toronto FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), currently holding the Eastern Conference's ninth and final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot.

