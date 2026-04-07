World Cup Watch: USMNT, Canada stars lead Matchday 6 standouts

Nearly 50 players from across MLS could participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
So, after each matchday, we thought it’d be best to look at which of those guys are playing their best ball as we head toward this summer’s big tournament.
Here’s who stood out during Matchday 6.
Diego Luna
- Club: Real Salt Lake
- National Team Caps: 18
- National Team Goals: 4
It took four minutes for Luna to reintroduce himself.
In his first start of the year following a knee injury, Luna immediately put Real Salt Lake up 1-0 on Sporting Kansas City. He has 1g/1a in his first 148 minutes this year, and still has time to push for a spot on the USMNT’s final roster.
Luna made 17 appearances for the US last year. The next few weeks are mostly about proving he’s healthy.
So far, so good.
Sebastian Berhalter
- Club: Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- National Team Caps: 11
- National Team Goals: 1
Berhalter had a mixed bag during the USMNT’s March camp, but he always seems to bounce back. It didn’t surprise anyone when he did this:
He’s up to 3g/4a in six matches for Vancouver this year. Those goal contributions are a bonus to all the other positive things he does on the pitch. He’s a complete midfielder and a likely inclusion this summer.
Matt Turner
- Club: New England Revolution
- National Team Caps: 53
- National Team Clean sheets: 27
Last month, Turner was in goal for the USMNT's 5-2 defeat against Belgium. Despite that lopsided score, he’s still a near-lock for the USMNT this summer. And he keeps performing well for New England. Last weekend, he made five saves and kept a clean sheet as the Revs took down CF Montréal.
Max Arfsten
- Club: Columbus Crew
- National Team Caps: 18
- National Team Goals: 1
With the Crew, Arfsten hasn’t really been in the wingback position we became accustomed to seeing him in under Wilfried Nancy. He’s been in a slightly more advanced position under new head coach Henrik Rydström.
The change hasn’t stopped him from producing. He scored his first goal of the year last weekend and delivered an assist to make it three goal contributions in six starts.
Arfsten has been a regular with the USMNT over the past year and a half, and there’s no reason to think that will change this summer.
Jacob Shaffelburg
- Club: LAFC
- National Team Caps: 31
- National Team Goals: 6
We hadn’t seen Shaffelburg since he had surgery this offseason, but in his first appearance with LAFC, he made an immediate impact.
He picked up an assist in 32 minutes of work as LAFC rolled past Orlando City, 6-0. The speedy winger made 11 appearances for Canada last year.
Now, it’s just a race against time to prove he’s healthy and ready to compete with them this summer.
Jayden Nelson
- Club: Austin FC
- National Team Caps: 13
- National Team Goals: 2
Nelson didn’t make the latest edition of Canada’s roster, but that doesn’t mean the window is closed.
He made seven appearances for Canada in 2025 and scored for Austin FC in a 2-2 draw at Inter Miami last weekend. A few more moments like that will at least give him a chance.
Richie Laryea
- Club: Toronto FC
- National Team Caps: 74
- National Team Goals: 1
Laryea found the back of the net in Toronto FC's bizarre 3-2 win over the Colorado Rapids. It’s typical stuff from Laryea. He’s a lock for Canada’s roster.
- National team: Argentina
- Caps: 198
- Goals: 116
Messi scored in Inter Miami’s first-ever game at Nu Stadium. Make it five goals in five games this year for the Argentine legend and defending World Cup champion.
- National team: South Korea
- Caps: 143
- Goals: 54
It took about 40 minutes for Son to bag four assists in LAFC’s 6-0 beatdown of Orlando.
He's been dominant to start the season, and while he still hasn’t scored yet in MLS play, he’s up to a league-best seven assists.
- National team: Croatia
- Caps: 10
- Goals: 1
It’s basically every week now.
Musa is back in this thing again after tallying for the third straight match. He’s up to seven goals for FC Dallas this season. That ties him for the league lead with Nashville’s Sam Surridge.
Croatia have taken notice of his form. Musa made substitute appearances in their matches with Colombia and Brazil over the March international break. After playing in Croatia’s final two World Cup qualifiers, he’s on track to secure a roster spot.
- National team: Ivory Coast
- Caps: 34
- Goals: 4
Zaha has scored in back-to-back MLS games. He found the winner for Charlotte FC in last weekend’s 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union.
He hasn’t appeared for Ivory Coast since the Africa Cup of Nations in December, but there’s still a chance he could work his way onto the final roster.
Zavier Gozo (M) | Real Salt Lake & USA
Look… it’s a long shot. But I don’t know, man. Just do it?
If Gozo's not involved with this World Cup, it feels like he’s trending toward being involved with at least a couple more after this. The hype is growing with rapid speed. That doesn’t always work out, but he sure is fun to watch right now. Enjoy him in MLS while you can.
Mbekezeli Mbokazi (D) | Chicago Fire FC & South Africa
He went 90 for South Africa in a loss to Panama over the international break and scored an absolute banger. There’s no reason to expect him to miss out on the World Cup.
Facundo Torres (F) | Austin FC & Uruguay
Torres didn’t get any minutes for Uruguay over the break, but he did make the squad. He returned to MLS to pick up an assist against Inter Miami. He’ll need a few more moments like that to absolutely make sure he makes the final roster.
Danley Jean Jacques (M) | Philadelphia Union & Haiti
Things haven’t been going well this year for Philly. It’s hard to put much of that on Jean Jacques, though. He scored last weekend against Charlotte after getting red-carded during the international break with Haiti. He should be a part of one of the competition's great underdog stories this summer.