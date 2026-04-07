World Cup Watch: USMNT, Canada stars lead Matchday 6 standouts

Nearly 50 players from across MLS could participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

So, after each matchday, we thought it’d be best to look at which of those guys are playing their best ball as we head toward this summer’s big tournament.

Luna made 17 appearances for the US last year. The next few weeks are mostly about proving he’s healthy.

In his first start of the year following a knee injury, Luna immediately put Real Salt Lake up 1-0 on Sporting Kansas City . He has 1g/1a in his first 148 minutes this year, and still has time to push for a spot on the USMNT ’s final roster.

It took four minutes for Luna to reintroduce himself.

Berhalter had a mixed bag during the USMNT’s March camp, but he always seems to bounce back. It didn’t surprise anyone when he did this:

He’s up to 3g/4a in six matches for Vancouver this year. Those goal contributions are a bonus to all the other positive things he does on the pitch. He’s a complete midfielder and a likely inclusion this summer.

Matt Turner

Club: New England Revolution

New England Revolution National Team Caps: 53

53 National Team Clean sheets: 27

Last month, Turner was in goal for the USMNT's 5-2 defeat against Belgium. Despite that lopsided score, he’s still a near-lock for the USMNT this summer. And he keeps performing well for New England. Last weekend, he made five saves and kept a clean sheet as the Revs took down CF Montréal.

Max Arfsten

Club: Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew National Team Caps: 18

18 National Team Goals: 1

With the Crew, Arfsten hasn’t really been in the wingback position we became accustomed to seeing him in under Wilfried Nancy. He’s been in a slightly more advanced position under new head coach Henrik Rydström.

The change hasn’t stopped him from producing. He scored his first goal of the year last weekend and delivered an assist to make it three goal contributions in six starts.